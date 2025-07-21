The owners of Air India have set up a public charitable trust to support victims and families of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad

The trust is funded with Rs 500 crore (approximately N88.7bn) from Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, as the name of the trust was unveiled

Aside from the payment to the families of the victims, the owners of Air India also shared plans for the money

The owners of Air India, Tata Sons, have formally set up a public charitable trust to support the victims and families affected by the tragic

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Owners of Air India Set Up N88bn Memorial Trust For Victims of Plane Crash, Shares Plan For Fund

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

As reported by Indian Express, the trust was named ‘The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust.’

Air India shares plans for victims’ memorial fund

The Tata group has pledged a total of Rs 500 crore (approximately N88.7bn) towards the trust, with Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, headed by Noel Tata, contributing Rs 250 crore each.

Aside from the Rs 1 crore (N177m) ex-gratia payment to the families of the deceased, the trust would also cover 2 important issues.

These include medical assistance to those seriously injured, and aid for rebuilding the B.J. Medical College hostel, which was damaged during the crash.

The group said in a statement:

“The Trust will be funded and will commence its work in all earnestness after necessary registration with the tax authorities and other operational formalities, currently underway, are completed.”

The Trust will provide both immediate and continuing support to the dependents/next-of-kin of the deceased, to those who were injured, and to all others who are directly or collaterally affected by the accident.

Importantly, the trust will also extend support to first responders, medical teams, disaster relief workers, and government personnel who played key roles in the rescue and recovery operations following the crash.

This includes assistance to address trauma, mental health challenges, and other distress these individuals may have experienced in the course of their service.

The AI-171 Trust has been formally registered in Mumbai and will be governed by a five-member board. The first two trustees named are S. Padmanabhan, a long-serving Tata Group veteran, and Sidharth Sharma, General Counsel at Tata Sons. The remaining trustees will be appointed shortly.

A month after the crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

Worrying updates about plane crash’s only survivor emerges

In a related story on Legit.ng, a month after the tragic Air India plane crash, health concerns have surfaced about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Ramesh, still haunted by the tragedy, reportedly suffers from recurring nightmares of the incident, according to his relative Krunal Keshave.

