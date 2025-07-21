A fire on the KM Barcelona 5 ferry forced hundreds of passengers to jump into the sea; over 560 were rescued while three tragically died

Rescue operations included coast guard ships, inflatable boats, and help from local fishermen who saved many drifting survivors

Authorities said the ferry’s manifest underreported passenger numbers, and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation

More than 560 passengers have been rescued after a fire broke out aboard an Indonesian passenger ferry, leaving three people dead and several others injured.

The incident took place on Sunday while the KM Barcelona 5 was sailing toward Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from the Melonguane port in the Talaud Islands district.

A rescue effort saved the day as large ship caught fire mid-sea. Photo: AFP

The fire, which reportedly started at the stern of the vessel around midday, quickly engulfed parts of the ship and sent passengers into panic.

Video footage and images shared on social media showed black smoke billowing into the sky as frightened passengers, many wearing life jackets, jumped into the surrounding waters to escape the flames.

First Admiral Franky Pasuna Sihombing, chief of the Manado navy base, said a coordinated rescue operation was launched immediately, involving a coast guard ship, six rescue vessels, and multiple inflatable boats.

Local fishermen also played a crucial role, pulling several survivors from the sea.

“Many people were saved thanks to quick action both by official rescue teams and local boat operators,” Sihombing noted.

Three confirmed dead

Initial reports had suggested that five people had died in the tragedy, but Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency later clarified on Monday that two of the passengers previously listed as deceased had survived after receiving treatment in hospital, including a two-month-old baby who had inhaled seawater.

Authorities said that the fire was extinguished within an hour. Although the ferry’s official manifest listed only about 280 passengers and 15 crew members, the rescue agency confirmed that a total of 568 people had been rescued.

Among the three confirmed fatalities was a pregnant woman. The vessel, designed to carry up to 600 passengers, was reportedly operating close to capacity.

Discrepancies between actual passenger numbers and those listed on official documents remain a recurring challenge in Indonesia’s maritime transport sector.

“It complicates search and rescue efforts and can increase the risk during emergencies,” Sihombing explained.

Water accidents usual in Indonesia

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries and passenger ships for transportation. Unfortunately, accidents are frequent, often blamed on overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

Earlier this month, a ferry near Bali sank, leaving at least 19 people dead and several missing, while a speedboat carrying 18 passengers capsized during a storm on July 14; all those aboard were later rescued.

The exact cause of Sunday’s fire aboard the KM Barcelona 5 remains under investigation as search teams continue to ensure that no one remains unaccounted for.

