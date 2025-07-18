Over 140 passengers and crew aboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas became ill with gastrointestinal symptoms during a weeklong cruise

More than 140 people on board the Royal Caribbean International ship, Navigator of the Seas, fell ill during a recent weeklong cruise, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak, which affected both passengers and crew, was reported after the ship returned to Los Angeles on July 11 from its round-trip journey that departed on July 4.

During the voyage, which included stops at three Mexican ports, 134 out of 3,914 passengers reported symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

Also, seven out of 1,266 crew members also fell sick, the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program confirmed.

Royal Caribbean stated that it had activated its outbreak prevention and response plan once the illnesses began to emerge.

This included intensified cleaning and disinfection across the ship, isolating affected individuals to limit the spread, and collecting stool samples for laboratory testing.

CDC coordinating with onboard medical team

The CDC noted that it worked closely with the ship’s medical team and continued to monitor the situation remotely.

The CDC has not yet identified the exact cause of the outbreak, but gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships are frequently linked to norovirus, a highly contagious virus known for rapid person-to-person spread, particularly in crowded environments like cruise liners.

This incident adds to a growing list of recent gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships.

Earlier this year, nearly 80 passengers on a Holland America Line voyage became sick. Around the same period, over 80 people, including crew members, fell ill aboard a Princess Cruises ship during a 16-night journey.

Another significant outbreak struck a Cunard cruise liner during a monthlong international trip, affecting more than 240 passengers and staff.

Royal Caribbean emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety, highlighting the swift implementation of health protocols aimed at containing the outbreak.

Public health experts have long noted the unique challenges cruise ships face in managing infectious disease outbreaks due to their close living quarters and shared dining facilities.

The CDC will continue its investigation to pinpoint the source of the illness and assess the effectiveness of the ship’s response measures.

