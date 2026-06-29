An influential member of the Cape Verde squad is under police investigation after a team translator accused him of sexual assault

The woman alleged that the player entered her hotel room without her consent and assaulted her

She has reportedly submitted evidence to the police as part of the ongoing investigation

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is under police investigation after a translator accused him of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Brazilian woman claimed she was hired by the Cape Verde Football Federation to work as a translator during the team's FIFA Series tour of New Zealand in March.

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is being accused of forcing himself on a woman during their buildup to the FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

What allegedly happened in New Zealand

The woman said she was invited to a gathering attended by members of the Cape Verde national team following their match against Chile.

According to the NZ Herald, she realised her translation services were not required because it was a social event and decided to return to her hotel room.

She alleged that shortly afterwards she heard a knock on her door. Upon opening it, Mendes allegedly forced his way into the room and sexually assaulted her without her consent.

The woman provided investigators with photographs showing injuries to her mouth, neck, leg and side as part of the evidence supporting her complaint.

She further claimed that she reported the incident to at least three officials from the Cape Verde Football Federation but received no response.

New Zealand police have obtained CCTV footage from the Auckland hotel and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations before deciding whether to bring charges against the winger.

The Cape Verde Football Federation has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Mendes featured in all of Cape Verde's group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the Blue Sharks become the smallest nation ever to reach the tournament's knockout stage.

Cape Verde are scheduled to face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32 on July 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, per BBC.

Ryan Mendes, Thomas Partey and Kaishu Sano are players at the 2026 World Cup accused of sexual assault. Photo by: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Other players facing allegations

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was charged by the Metropolitan Police in London in July 2025 with five counts of r*pe and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2025.

In February 2026, prosecutors authorised two additional charges, to which Partey also pleaded not guilty in April. His trial is scheduled to begin in 2027, per NY Times.

Japan midfielder Kaishu Sano was arrested in July 2024 over allegations of sexual assault at a hotel in Tokyo.

Although Sano denied the allegations during police questioning, his legal representatives later reached a private settlement with the complainant. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office subsequently decided not to pursue criminal charges.

CAF send message to Cape Verde

Legit.ng earlier reported that Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Cape Verde after they held Spain to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup debut at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15.

The third smallest country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup went into the tournament with the odds stacked against them but they came out unscathed.

Source: Legit.ng