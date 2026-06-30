The University of Lagos (UNILAG) students stranded in China are on thier home after intervention from the university

Social media user Osunwede raised alarm about the stranded UNILAG students' situation, prompting a swift response

Osunwede also raised concerns over the lecturer's threats to fail the affected UNILAG students for reporting their ordeal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A group of students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) stranded in China after completing a one-year academic exchange programme are now on their way back to Nigeria.

The stranded UNILAG students are on their way back home following the institution’s intervention after social media outcry.

As reported by The Punch, an X user, @Osunwede, popularly known as Turah BMG, brought the incident to public attention on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Osunwede called for urgent attention, statinf that some UNILAG students are currently stranded in a foreign country.

She further provided details about the incident after raising the alarm.

“She has been contacted. They were to return to Nigeria after a 1 year study in China, a lecturer was in charge (payment was made as at last year).

“The agent the lecturer used booked a 27hr layover in Qatar. Qatar doesn’t allow more than 24hr layover except you have a visa.”

Responding via its official X account, @UnilagNigeria, the federal government-owned university confirmed that the issue had been resolved and the students were already travelling home.

“Thank you for reaching out @Osunwede. The situation has been swiftly resolved. The students have been well taken care of, and are now on their way back home. As we await their safe return, on behalf of the @UnilagVC, we appreciate everyone who brought this to our attention.”

Osunwede called on UNILAG to embark upon proper invesigation as the ecturer in charge is subtly threatening to fail the students for daring to raise alarm

"Thank you so much & to the VC for swift response. However, a proper investigation needs to be carried out so such won’t repeat itself again. The lecturer in charge is subtly threatening to fail the students for daring to raise alarm. He has been said to be notorious for this."

UNILAG student honoured for getting perfect GPA

Recall that a sociology student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) was rewarded for getting a perfect CGPA in the first semester of her second year at the university.

The 200-level student hit a 5.0/5.0/ GPA in the 2025/2026 academic session with a mean score of 78.7%.

She displayed the letter she received from her course adviser, recognising her achievement and informing her that she would get a $60 (over N82k) cash prize.

UNILAG graduate sets record, wins many awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a UNILAG graduate, who had multiple As in several of her courses has shown off her achievements.

The young lady displayed the several awards she won after she set a record in her department and faculty.

Many people who saw her awards and CGPA took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng