Over 20 people have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat capsized in Halong Bay amid heavy rainfall and rough waters

At least 14 passengers, mostly Vietnamese tourists from Hanoi, remain missing as rescue efforts continue in difficult weather conditions

Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the tragedy, suspecting bad weather played a key role

More than 20 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in Halong Bay, a popular holiday destination in northern Vietnam, local authorities confirmed on Friday, July 18.

The incident, which occurred amid heavy rainfall and rough waters, has left at least 14 others still missing.

A tragic boat accident in Vietnam leaves over 20 people dead. Photo credit: emrenturanphoto

Source: Getty Images

Most of the passengers on board were Vietnamese tourists travelling from the capital city, Hanoi.

Heavy rain hampers rescue operations

Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after the boat went under but reported that severe weather is making search efforts difficult.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, though they say the adverse weather conditions likely played a major role, as reported by BBC.

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng