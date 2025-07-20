Flooding Kills 17 People in Deadly Landslides, Many Still Missing

Torrential rainfall triggered deadly landslides and floods in South Korea, claiming lives and leaving many more missing

A campsite in Gapyeong became the epicentre of the devastation, with dramatic rescues unfolding amid rising waters

President Lee Jae Myung called for swift emergency measures as the nation braces for a shift from downpour to heat wave

Seventeen fatalities and five missing persons were reported in Gapyeong County, northeast of Seoul, after a catastrophic landslide and severe flooding struck the region on Sunday.

According to emergency officials, the landslide engulfed homes and a campsite, while rising waters swept away vehicles and forced widespread evacuations.

South Korea’s nationwide death toll climbed to 17, with 11 individuals still unaccounted for since the onset of relentless downpours on Wednesday. Over 13,000 people were evacuated as authorities scrambled to respond to the escalating disaster.

Campsite tragedy in Gapyeong

A man in his 40s was confirmed dead following the landslide that hit a campsite in Gapyeong, fire authorities reported. Two of his family members remain missing, and 24 others were stranded at the site.

Dramatic footage released by emergency services captured a daring rescue in which a person was pulled to safety by zip-line across a surging river. Separate video clips showed another individual being airlifted by helicopter from the scene.

Government response and forecast

President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to conduct a rapid damage assessment and swiftly designate affected regions as special disaster zones to facilitate enhanced state support.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s weather agency said the heavy rainfall, which had pounded southern regions earlier in the week, had shifted north overnight. It predicted that the rain would subside later on Sunday, giving way to an incoming heat wave.

The situation remains fluid as emergency workers continue search and rescue efforts and assess the full extent of destruction caused by the extreme weather.

