A stolen Cessna 172 forced a temporary shutdown of Vancouver International Airport’s airspace on Tuesday

The rogue aircraft, taken from Victoria, flew erratically before landing safely and prompting a police response

Nine flights were diverted and arrivals halted for nearly 40 minutes as authorities dealt with the security breach

A stolen private aircraft triggered a temporary shutdown of airspace over Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday, causing significant disruption at one of Canada’s busiest aviation hubs.

The Cessna 172, typically used for flight training, was taken from Victoria International Airport and flew approximately 40 miles north to Vancouver.

Stolen Plane Forces Temporary Shutdown at International Airport. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Upon arrival, the aircraft began circling erratically above the airport, prompting immediate concern from air traffic controllers.

“We do have an aircraft that has been hijacked and is in the vicinity of the airport,” a tower controller warned other pilots in a recording published by LiveATC.net. “Just in case anything starts heading toward your you have the ability to move at your discretion.”

Air traffic disrupted as rogue aircraft circles airport

On the ground, witnesses observed the plane flying at low altitude and making sharp turns. Air traffic controllers swiftly rerouted other aircraft to avoid potential collisions. Among those affected was a WestJet Airlines Boeing 737, which was ordered to abort its landing after the rogue Cessna crossed its path just four miles ahead.

“He was doing quite a radical turn at low altitude,” said witness Paul Heeney to CNN’s newsgathering partner CBC. “I went wow, I wonder if he is in trouble.”

Suspect arrested after safe landing

The stolen aircraft eventually landed safely at Vancouver International Airport, where it was immediately surrounded by police. Authorities confirmed that the suspect, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

“A security incident involving a small private aircraft in the airspace near YVR prompted a temporary ground stop for arriving aircraft,” the airport said in a statement. The ground stop lasted 39 minutes, during which nine incoming flights were diverted to alternative airports.

Motivation behind theft remains unclear

Police and airport officials have not disclosed the identity of the suspect or any motive behind the theft. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have yet to provide further details regarding the incident.

The event has raised questions about security protocols at regional airports and the potential vulnerabilities in general aviation operations.

