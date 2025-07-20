Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Dies After 20 Years in Coma

Saudi Arabia has bid farewell to Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, affectionately known as the “Sleeping Prince,” after over two decades in a coma

His long battle following a traumatic accident became a symbol of enduring faith, paternal devotion, and spiritual resilience

The prince’s passing ignited an outpouring of grief across social media, with tributes highlighting the emotional weight of his story

Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, widely known as the “Sleeping Prince,” passed away after spending more than two decades in a coma following a severe car accident in 2005.

His death marked the end of one of the most poignant stories of unwavering familial devotion in Saudi Arabia’s modern history.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable story of paternal love, faith, and medical endurance that inspired global compassion. Photo credit: RBKomar/X

Saudi Prince Al Waleed Bin Khaled’s life cut short

Born in April 1990, Prince Al Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud and a nephew of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

At the age of 15, while studying as a military cadet in London, he sustained life-threatening brain injuries and internal bleeding due to a devastating road accident.

Despite receiving urgent medical treatment and specialised care from American and Spanish experts, the young prince never regained full consciousness.

He remained in a largely unresponsive state for over 20 years, with rare involuntary movements offering fleeting hope of recovery.

Prince Khaled Bin Talal’s refusal to withdraw life support

Throughout Prince Al Waleed’s prolonged condition, his father Prince Khaled stood steadfast, publicly rejecting calls to end life support. He maintained his belief in divine intervention and healing, sharing occasional videos of his son seemingly reacting to Quranic recitations. These glimpses of response inspired public sympathy and admiration.

The family’s dedication turned the prince’s story into a symbol of enduring paternal love, with many viewing Prince Khaled’s vigil by his son’s bedside as a testament to faith and perseverance.

Social media mourns Saudi Arabia’s “sleeping prince”

The news of Prince Al Waleed’s passing at a specialised facility in Saudi Arabia prompted a wave of national mourning. Thousands took to social platforms to pay tribute, making the hashtag #SleepingPrince trend across the region.

The public response echoed the emotional resonance the story held over the years. Many described the prince as an emblem of resilience, and his father as a portrait of unconditional love.

Spiritual symbol beyond royal court

Prince Al Waleed’s hospital room had become a quiet sanctuary for many, attracting visitors who offered prayers and reflected on the endurance of the human spirit. His story transcended royal circles, reaching hearts across generations and geographies.

The prince’s life, and long battle, served as a reminder of the unyielding bonds of family and the strength found in spiritual faith.

His legacy endures in the hearts of those who found hope and compassion through his journey.

