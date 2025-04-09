Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, the lawmaker representing Kaura Namoda South in the Zamfara House of Assembly, has reportedly died in his sleep

The state's chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed deep sorrow over the lawmaker's sudden demise

The Zamfara APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, the lawmaker representing Kaura Namoda South Constituency.

Hon. Aminu Ibrahim has reportedly passed away. Photo credit: Zamfara State House of Assembly

Source: Facebook

Kasuwar-Daji, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

As reported by Channels TV, the Zamfara state chapter of the APC has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of the lawmaker.

In a statement by the publicity secretary of the party in Zamfara state, Yusuf Idris, the party’s State Working Committee, executives, and supporters mourned the loss, describing Hon. Kasuwar-Daji as a dedicated, honest, and God-fearing individual who served both his constituency and humanity with passion.

The party extended its heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, the people of Kaura Namoda South, and members of the state assembly, praying that Allah grants him Jannatul Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Governor Lawal mourns lawmaker

Reacting, Governor Dauda Lawal, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, extended condolences to the leadership of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the family of the deceased.

“On behalf of the state government, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Speaker, Principal Officers of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, family, and the people of Kauran Namoda South.

“In this moment of sorrow, we extend our prayers that Allah provides the bereaved family with the strength needed during this grieving period.

“We also pray for Allah to forgive any shortcomings of the deceased and grant him eternal peace.”

Read related articles here:

Full list: Nigerians lawmakers who died in one year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the National Assembly, the Green Chamber and the Red Chamber are still in shock over the demise of some of its members.

Recent deaths of National Assembly members including Ekene Adams, Olaide Akinyemi, and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, have created a significant void in the legislative process and their constituents.

This article provides the full details of the five lawmakers who passed away in the 10th Assembly in the last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng