The sounds and reports of fired missiles and counterattacks between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran have gotten global attention for the last two weeks.

War, which is expressed through the force of arms, armed hostility, or active military operations between nations by land, sea, or air, is certainly not what the world needs for development.

The Israel-Iran war is a reminder that other countries in the world have been at war with one another for years and are still counting.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the list of ongoing wars and armed conflicts around the world.

List of ongoing wars and armed conflicts

Russia–Ukraine War

This was started in February 2022 and has continued as a large-scale war of attrition across Eastern Ukraine.

The war, which is on day 1,219, has continued to record deaths, destruction of schools, hospitals, and other facilities without any end in sight.

According to BBC News, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine to overthrow its pro-Western government and return Ukraine to Russia's sphere of influence.

It is gathered that a fifth of Ukrainian territory is in Russian hands after three years of invasion.

Israel–Iran War

This is the war that has gotten the attention of the world and global powers in the last two weeks.

It started on Friday, June 13, 2025, with direct military strikes between Israel and Iran, with spillovers into Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Legit.ng recalls that the United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between both countries after 12 days of missile attacks earlier in the week.

Israel–Gaza War (2023–present)

The Israel-Gaza war has been ongoing since 7 October 2023 in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel, with intense Israeli military operations in Gaza.

It is reported to be a part of the unresolved Israeli–Palestinian and Gaza–Israel conflicts dating back to the 20th century.

The war has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Israelis and Palestinians, along with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As reported by the Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly agreed to end the Gaza war within two weeks after a US strike on Iran.

Syrian Civil War (since 2011)

The ongoing war began with the Syrian revolution in March 2011.

The popular discontent with Bashar al-Assad’s regime triggered large-scale protests and pro-democracy rallies across Syria. It was a part of the wider Arab Spring protests in the region.

According to Britannica, the Syrian government used violence to suppress demonstrations, making extensive use of police, military, and paramilitary forces.

Opposition militias began to form in 2011, and by 2012, the conflict expanded into a full-fledged civil war.

Asad fled the country in December 2024 after the Syrian government’s support from military allies collapsed.

Yemeni Civil War (since 2014) — Saudi-backed government vs. Houthi rebels

Yemeni Civil War began in 2014 after destabilized capital, Sanaa was overtaken by Houthi rebel forces.

This was after the narrative impact of the Arab Spring uprising that began in 2011.

According to Britannica, by 2020, the Houthi rebels appeared to have the upper hand in the conflict, especially as foreign forces sought to withdraw.

But, as the war at home died down, Houthi forces opened a new dimension to the conflict in 2023 as they made attempts to strike Israel and attacked commercial ships passing through the Red Sea following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War.

Other ongoing wars in the world include:

Myanmar Civil War (since 2021 coup) — junta vs. ethnic and pro-democracy forces

Somalia Civil War (2009–present) — al‑Shabaab insurgency; including 2025 Shabelle offensive

War in Amhara, Ethiopia (2023–present) — federal forces vs. Fano militia

Sudanese Civil War (since April 2023) — clash between SAF and RSF, ongoing humanitarian crisis.

