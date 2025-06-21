Several American B-2 stealth bombers departed Missouri, sparking speculation of U.S. involvement as the Middle East crisis deepens

Trump weighs military response: President Trump is reviewing strike options on Iran’s nuclear sites with his security team, while Tehran warns of severe retaliation

Israel strikes Iran as UK calls for restraint: Israeli jets bombed drone depots in Bandar Abbas; the UK urged calm, placing HMS Diamond in the Gulf on high alert

Several United States Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

The US made the move early hours of Saturday, June 21.

The long-range aircraft appeared to be heading west across the Pacific, fuelling speculation that Washington is quietly repositioning strike assets as the Iran-Israel confrontation intensifies.

A Whiteman controller was heard confirming “multiple B-2 departures on global mission routing”, but the base declined to comment on operational details.

The B-2 can carry the 13-tonne GBU-57 “bunker-buster” bomb capable of penetrating Iran’s heavily fortified Fordo nuclear site, Politico reported.

Trump reviews options with security team

President Donald Trump is expected to meet his National Security Council at the White House on Saturday evening to consider joining Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A senior administration official, speaking on background, said “all options are on the table” but stressed that no final decision had been made, The New York Times reported.

“The President wants a range of responses that will deter further Iranian aggression without drawing America into a long war,” the official said.

Iran’s foreign minister warns of ‘Islamic solidarity’

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, attending an emergency Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul, accused Western governments of ignoring Israeli “atrocities”.

“While the West has turned a blind eye to Israel’s crimes against Muslims across the region, there is unprecedented outrage and solidarity in the Islamic world,” Araghchi told delegates.

He warned that any American strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would be met with “swift and decisive retaliation”.

Israeli jets hit Bandar Abbas munitions depots

On Saturday afternoon Israeli aircraft bombed what the Israel Defence Forces described as “storage sites for drones and precision munitions” in the south-western Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The city, which sits at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, is a crucial shipping hub for Gulf oil traffic.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed explosions at a logistics yard but claimed damage was “minor” and vowed to keep the strait open.

Shipping data showed several tankers temporarily diverted east of Oman’s Musandam Peninsula.

British government urges restraint

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office called on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint”, adding that the UK was “working closely with allies to de-escalate the crisis”.

Defence sources confirmed that HMS Diamond, already in the Gulf on maritime security duties, had been placed on heightened alert.

Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital

Earlier, a hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba was hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing.

With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.

Israel Katz, the country's minister of Defence, accused Iran of "war crimes of the most serious kind" and said Ayatollah Khamenei "will be held accountable for his crimes."

