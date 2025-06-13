Singer Nathaniel Bassey has reacted to the tragic Indian plane crash which claimed lives

The Nigerian gospel singer shared an emotional tribute to the deceased of the Indian plane crash

However, Nathaniel Bassey's post sparked reactions, with several followers commenting on a prophecy he had made

Popular Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has joined others worldwide in reacting to the tragic plane crash in India that claimed lives.

According to the reports, at least 265 dead bodies have been recovered from the crash site of a London-bound passenger plane that crashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad city, India.

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey reacts to the tragic plane crash in India. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

It was reported that the crashed Air India flight lost signal shortly after leaving Ahmedabad airport.

Legit.ng also reported that the crashed Air India plane took with it the dreams of a couple and their children as they perished in the tragedy.

Dr Pratik Joshi, his wife, Dr Komi Vyas, and their three children were part of the 242 people onboard the crashed plane in Ahmedabad.

Reacting, Nathaniel described the crash as a tragic scene, praying for those who lost loved ones.

Nathaniel Bassey pays emotional tribute to people who died in Indian plane crash. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

"Air India crash , Such gory sight. My heart and prayers to those who have lost loved ones. May the Lord strengthen them. These are such critical times. But our hope and trust is in GOD. May the Lord preserve your going out and coming in. In Jesus’ name. Amen."

Nathaniel Bassey's reaction to Air India plane crash is below:

Reactions trail Nathaniel Bassey's comment

While some netizens joined the gospel singer in penning tributes to the deceased, others dropped comments about a prophecy Nathaniel Bassey allegedly made.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

royal_diadem555 commented:

"It is of the LORD's mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. I don’t take it for granted every time I go out and come in. May their families be comforted."

kikiworld.20 commented:

"May it not take off, if it will not land! This is so sad. God have mercy and comfor the family."

queen__esther____ wrote:

"AMEN 🙏🏼 May All Faithful Departed Souls Rest In Peace 🪦 In Christ Jesus Amen."

holuwaphysayomi said:

"Air India in Pastor Nath's voice during February HC flashed through my mind when I saw the news. I remember he mentioned it more than once. God, please console all the families that lost their loved ones."

yomide_naturals said:

"And we prayed regarding airlines and air sector in April or so."

milcah_gaman said:

"On 12th May you asked us to pray for Nigeria and the aviation sector. 12th June, the plane crash We judge you faithful God 🙏 May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

ifemidolapo_dv commented:

"I think it was pastor Nath that said we should pray for airlines last month. Oh Abba please take control."

Bride dies in Indian air crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Khushboo Rajpurohit, 21, got married to her husband in January, and she hadn't seen him since then.

She was supposed to join him in London so they could start living together, but this never happened.

Social media users are reacting to her last photo taken at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng