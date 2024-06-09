Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot and killed a top politician in Enugu state, Ejike Ukwueze

Legit.ng gathered that Ukwueze was killed on Friday night, June 7, while driving in Neke Odenigbo area

Political assassinations aimed to seize power, start a revolution, draw attention to a cause, exact revenge, or undermine a regime or its critics, are common in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

Neke Odenigbo, Enugu state - Ejike Ukwueze, an aspirant for the position of local government chairman in Enugu state, has been shot dead.

As reported by Premium Times, Ugwueze was killed on Friday night, June 7.

Gunmen have shot and killed a prominent politician in Enugu state, Ejike Ukwueze. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

It was gathered that the PDP chieftain who was among the contestants in the Isi-Uzo local government election, was murdered while driving along Neke Odenigbo, a community in Enugu East local government area (LGA) of the state.

The assailants reportedly blocked the politician’s vehicle and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene, The Nation noted.

A viral video, apparently recorded shortly after the incident, has been circulating on WhatsApp.

In the clip, Ugwueze was seen lying lifeless in his Lexus SUV which has been riddled with bullets.

The vehicle's doors were left open.

A resident said it was a political assassination.

Ejike Ukwueze's killing: Police react

Meanwhile, police in Enugu state confirmed the sad occurrence.

Daniel Ndukwe, the spokesperson of the police in the southeast state, said his colleagues are investigating the attack.

View photos from the scene of the incident here.

Political assassinations in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians have fallen to the assassination bullets.

Some of the most known cases include the 2002 murder of Ahmad Pategi, chairman of the PDP in Kwara State; the 2002 murder of Victor Nwankwo, publisher and politician, in Enugu state; and the killing of Isyaku Mohammed, chairman of the newly registered United Nigeria People's Party (UNPP) in Kano state 21 years ago.

