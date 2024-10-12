Adeyinka Adeleke, an All Progressives Congress (APC) councilorship candidate for Ibara Ward 15, was shot and killed by suspected gunmen

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A councilorship candidate, Adeyinka Adeleke, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was shot and killed by suspected gunmen.

Legit.ng reported that this incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Jide Jones area of Abeokuta South Local Government, Ogun State.

The tragic incident occurred ahead of the upcoming November 16 local government elections.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen arrived in a tinted vehicle, opening fire and leaving Adeleke in a pool of his blood.

The attack has caused significant tension in the area, with residents fleeing for safety, The Punch reported.

According to a source familiar with the event, Adeleke was brutally attacked by the assailants, who not only shot him but also stoned him to death.

The source explained:

“The gunmen killed the APC candidate for Ibara Ward 15, Adeyinka Adeleke, today. They shot him and hit him with stones until he died. People were running for their lives.”

A separate eyewitness added,

“They came in a tinted car and shot him at close range. Afterward, they smashed his head to ensure he was dead. It was a shocking and horrifying scene.”

Community in fear After the attack

The killing, which took place around 2 pm, has left the local community in shock and fear. Shops were quickly closed, and residents scrambled to secure their safety in the aftermath of the violent attack, Vanguard reported.

Another anonymous source said:

“It happened suddenly, and no one is sure if it’s a cultist attack or politically motivated. The entire area is in chaos."

Police Confirm death of Ogun councillorship candidate

A senior police officer confirmed the tragic incident but noted that the family had taken Adeleke's body for burial.

The officer stated:

“Yes, the incident happened. His family decided to take his body for burial,”

