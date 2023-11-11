President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted again to the ongoing fight between Israel and the Islamic group, Hamas in Gaza

Tinubu called for an immediate ceasefire and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution in the Israel-Palestine war

He said Nigeria is ready to collaborate with Saudi Arabia on combating terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram, ISWAP

Saudi-Arabia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for an immediate ceasefire and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine war.

Tinubu restated Nigeria’s call while speaking at the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 10, Daily Trust reported.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Fighting has raged since Islamist group Hamas raided the Gaza border with Israel, killed 1,400 people and seized about 240 hostages according to Israeli officials.

The President told potential investors that Nigeria was ready for business and reassured them of some of the world’s highest returns on investment.

Tinubu said investments were safe in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was desirous of enhancing collaboration with Saudi Arabia on combating terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other violent extremist groups which had been terrorising the Lake Chad and Sahel regions.

