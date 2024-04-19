Israel has reportedly fired a missile attack on Iranian territory near the airbase in Isfahan province

This is coming as explosions were heard in the area, and Iran reportedly activated its air defence battery

Officially, Iran and Israel had not made any comment on the alleged attack, but military sources said shots were fired at suspicious objects

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Iran has activated its air defence batteries as explosions were reportedly heard near the airbase in Isfahan province, according to Aljazeera.

The explosion happened amid regional tension after a retaliatory strike by Iran on Israel after the latter attacked its consulate in Syria.

Iran launches attack on Israel Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Citing United States (US) ABC News, Aljazeera reported that Israel had launched a missile attack against an Iranian site, as disclosed by a senior official in the US. However, Iran and Israel had remained silent over the alleged attack.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Iran suspends flight over explosion

Flights were briefly suspended in several Iranian cities. Similarly, explosions were heard in Iraq and Syria.

The renewed attack comes six months after Israel began its devastating attack on the Gaza Strip, killing about 34,000 people and heightening the fear of major violence across the Middle East.

Quoting an unnamed military official, the explosion heard in Isfahan on Friday morning, April 19, was said to be in connection to an "air defence activity" in the Iranian city.

Iran says no serious injury as explosion rocks

A commander in Isfahan said the military fired shots at "suspicious objects" in the city.

The commander added that there was no record of accidental damage due to the explosion.

Earlier reports had it that there were many "mini quadcopters" being shot down by the military near Isfahan city.

On Saturday, April 13, Iran fired over 300 drones and missiles against Israel, stating that it was its response to a deadly attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

TB Joshua's prophecy on Iran-Israel war

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Late Prophet T.B Joshua's prophecy about the possible outbreak of the Third World War and clash between Israel and Iran has kept many wondering.

In the video, the late T.B. Joshua predicted that Israel and Iran would clash at some point, which would lead to a Third World War because big countries would take sides.

According to the late Joshua, the war should be prevented at all costs because what had happened in the past was an atom, but the war would be an element.

Source: Legit.ng