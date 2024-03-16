A fresh attack in Gaza has claimed the lives of 36 relatives and wreaked havoc in the affected home

Israeli has been reportedly linked to the attack as the war on the Gaza city continued during the holy month of Ramadan

A 19-year-old Mohammed al-Tabatibi, whose left hand was injured in the strike, shared more details on the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Tabatibi family gathered in central Gaza to eat together during the first Friday night, March 15, of Ramadan 2024, but were displaced by Israeli bombardment, a scene that turned into a bloodbath.

In what could be described as a bloody Ramadan, an Israeli air strike reportedly hit a home near Gaza’s Nuseirat camp in Gaza City. Photo credit: MAHMUD HAMS / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel blamed for the air strike in Gaza

As reported by France 24, an air strike hit the building where they were staying as women prepared the pre-fasting meal, killing 36 members of the family, survivors told AFP on Saturday, March 16.

A spokesman for the Palestinian territory’s Health Ministry confirmed the development on Saturday.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which provided the same death toll, blamed Israel for the strike in Nuseirat, while the Israeli military said it was looking into the incident, Aljazeera reported.

Survivor speak

Survivors who spoke to Palestinian media said at least seven displaced families were living in the building, including many children and pregnant women, and that many are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble, The National News reported.

The victims were among 123 people killed in Gaza over 24 hours as Israel continued to launch attacks in its five-month-old war against Hamas, the Health Ministry said.

“This is my mother, this is my father, this is my aunt, and these are my brothers,” 19-year-old Mohammed al-Tabatibi, whose left hand was injured in the strike, said through tears at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah.

“They bombed the house while we were in it. My mother and my aunt were preparing the suhoor food. They were all martyred.”

Sadly, he spoke as bodies were spread out in the hospital courtyard, then stacked on a truck to be driven to a cemetery. Because there were not enough body bags, some of the dead – including at least two children – were wrapped in white cloth stained with blood, AFPTV footage showed.

The strike in Nuseirat was one of 60 “deadly air strikes” reported overnight by the press office of the Hamas-run government, from Gaza City in the north to Rafah in the south.

“This is a bloody night, a very bloody night,” said Salama Maarouf of the Hamas-run government media office.

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri killed

Meanwhile, an explosion hit southern Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The incident destroyed several cars and reportedly killed Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri.

As reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening, January 2, al-Arouri, 57, was among those who died in the attack in south Beirut.

Reacting, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the attack, DW noted.

Mikati's office said that this "new Israeli crime" was intended "to draw Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations" with Israel.

Mark Regev, an Israeli spokesman, confirmed the development, according to the BBC.

Source: Legit.ng