Another terrorist attack has been confirmed in Dogon-noma community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State

This attack comes amid the abduction of 287 pupils and teachers in another community by suspected bandits

Cafra Caino, a former local government chairman, confirmed the latest incident in the Dogon-noma community

Dogon-noma, Kaduna - An emerging report has confirmed that early on Saturday, March 16, terrorists carried out a new assault on the Dogon-noma community situated in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This incident follows closely after a previous attack in the Banono Angwaku community just three days ago, where one person was killed and eight women were abducted.

The Kaduna police command is yet to issue a statement on the tragic incident.

Source: Facebook

Cafra Caino, a former chairman of the local government, confirmed the recent attack, stating that the assailants arrived in the village around 5:45 am, firing their weapons without discrimination.

As quoted by Punch, Caino said:

“We are yet to get the number of casualties because the locals ran for their lives at the time the assailants invaded the community.

“The community had, some time in 2019, came under heavy attack where 74 people were killed and the community recently has been experiencing attacks.”

Recently, Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas have emerged as centres of frequent attacks and kidnappings.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, was contacted for comment but requested a text message because he was occupied with driving.

However, there has been no response from him as of the time this report was filed.

This recent happening further worsens the agony of the people of Kaduna after some unknown men kidnapped 287 pupils and teachers.

Kaduna kidnap: Abductors threaten to kill 287 pupils, teachers in 20 days

Meanwhile, the abductors of Kaduna students have demanded N1 billion ransom for the release of the 287 hostages in their custody.

Jubril Aminu, a community leader who acted as the spokesperson of the hostage families, said the kidnappers had threatened to kill their victims if the demand was not met in 20 days.

The revelation came barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu vowed his government would not pay ransom to kidnappers.

