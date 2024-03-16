The management of the University of Ilọrin has been thrown into deep worry following the death of a driver

The driver, an while taking some students to the university campus, reportedly collapsed and died

The director of information, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen

Kwara state, Ilorin - A commercial bus driver simply identified as Lukman slumped and lost his life while conveying some students to the the University of Ilọrin (UNILORIN) campus, Kwara state, Ilorin.

Kwara driver dies on the wheel while conveying students to UNILORIN campus.

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that the tragic incident which occurred on Friday, March 15, left occupants of the vehicle in shock.

A passenger who witnessed the incident narrated that he took control of the bus in motion to save other students and avert further disaster.

He said:

“Our bus driver just died on the road while driving us from Sanrab to Unilorin. I was sitting in the front but I wasn’t looking up because I was reading the Qur’an on my phone.”

One of the deceased’s colleagues, Sulyman Malik, confirmed the incident during a telephone chat with Daily Trust.

He explained that the driver sympathised with him on Thursday, March 14 about a recent accident.

“From what we gathered, he just finished crossing the last of the four bumps at veterinary junction after the school gate, going to the the park when he slumped.”

Reacting, the director of information, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, described the incident as very unfortunate and a reminder of the vanity of life.

