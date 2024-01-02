Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Tension Rises as Hamas Leader Saleh al-Arouri Killed, Details Emerge
Asia

BREAKING: Tension Rises as Hamas Leader Saleh al-Arouri Killed, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

Beirut, Lebanon - An explosion hit southern Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, January 2, destroying several cars and killing Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri.

As reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening, January 2, al-Arouri was among the dead in the attack in south Beirut.

Mark Regev, an Israeli spokesman, confirmed the development, according to the BBC.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel