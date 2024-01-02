BREAKING: Tension Rises as Hamas Leader Saleh al-Arouri Killed, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Beirut, Lebanon - An explosion hit southern Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, January 2, destroying several cars and killing Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri.
As reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening, January 2, al-Arouri was among the dead in the attack in south Beirut.
Mark Regev, an Israeli spokesman, confirmed the development, according to the BBC.
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng