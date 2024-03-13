An employer and a mother of one based in Lagos state has been sent to the great beyond by her househelp

The househelp killed the employer and dumped her body by the staircase as discovered by her son who came on a visit

The Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the unfortunate incident and shared further details

Lagos state - Tragedy hit residents in the Gbagada area of Lagos state as a yet-to-be-identified woman was stabbed to death by her house help in her apartment.

As reported by Vanguard, no one could tell when exactly the fleeing househelp, identified simply as Peter, committed the murder.

However, the lifeless body of the woman, was discovered on Saturday, March 9, by her son who came to visit.

The deceased was said to be the only occupant in the building but there were three shops in front of the building.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said:

“The woman’s son, upon arriving at the compound, went straight to his mother’s apartment, only to find her lifeless body on the staircase, with blood all over.

“A long piece of wood suspected to be the murder weapon was also found. By then, the body had started swelling, suggesting that the woman might have been killed days before.”

Househelp flee

Vanguard reported that the fleeing househelp resumed work a week before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a relative of the agent that brought the fleeing househelp had been arrested but the unidentified agent was nowhere to be found.

Efforts to speak with the deceased son failed as he was too devastated to speak.

Policemen at the Ifako Police Division were said to have visited the scene and evacuated the corpse.

Lagos police take action

However, the Lagos state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and said the househelp had been arrested.

Hundeyin added that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti.

