At least 20 people have lost their lives in a boat accident that happened on the Andoni waterways in Rivers state on Tuesday night.

The accident involved two passenger boats that were travelling from Andoni to Bonny, a nearby coastal area. The cause of the accident is still unknown, but it is suspected that poor visibility and overcrowding may have contributed to it.

Twenty feared dead as boat capsizes during nighttime voyage. The picture used is for illustration purposes. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Nation reported that the chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Erastus Awortu, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Wednesday morning. He expressed his shock and sorrow over the tragedy and sent his condolences to the families and communities of the victims.

He said that the council had mobilised its resources to rescue the survivors, provide medical care to the injured and retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the river.

He also assured the bereaved families and communities that the council would support them in their time of grief.

The chairman further urged the boat operators to ensure that all passengers adhere to safety precautions and avoid travelling by sea at night. He said that the council would work with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and prevent such occurrences in the future.

The release read:

“We received with crude shock and deep pain a disturbing report that over 20 persons from Andoni are feared dead in boat mishap involving two Andoni/Bonny-bound boats which occurred within the Andoni waterways on Tuesday January, 9, 2024.

“Upon receiving the sad news, we swiftly dispatched our capable hands to join the first responders on rescue mission at the scene of the incident in a bid to salvage the situation.”

The boat accident is one of the worst in the history of Rivers state, which has a large network of waterways that connect many communities. The state government has been trying to improve the safety and security of water transportation in the state, but the challenges remain.

