A ‘prophet’ in South Africa drowned and was fatally mutilated by crocodiles during a baptism in a local river

Legit.ng reports that the 48-year-old’s remains were found surrounded by crocodiles in Olifants River in Limpopo

Local media reported that the victim got to a watery grave during a prayer session with two others

Limpopo, South Africa - A prophet drowned and was subsequently torn to pieces by crocodiles while being baptised in a South African river.

As reported by UK's Daily Mail, the victim's remains were discovered surrounded by crocodiles in Olifants River in Limpopo on Sunday, January 21.

South African prophet killed by crocodiles

The late preacher was praying alongside two others when he suddenly experienced difficulties and drowned in the crocodile-infested river, police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said.

Ledwaba's words:

"It is suspected that he was attacked by crocodiles during the baptism ceremony."

The other two men searched for the victim but were unable to find him, Times Live reported. However, his remains were reportedly found days later.

Legit.ng reports that crocodiles can be some of the most deadly animals on the planet. Hundreds of people are killed by the reptile across Africa every year, with many more deaths believed to go unreported.

In South Africa, the most common type of crocodile is the Nile crocodile, native to freshwater habitats in 26 African countries.

Of all the different species of crocodiles in the world, Africa's Nile crocodile is the most dangerous and deadly.

