35-year-old Ishaya Markus has been arrested for stabbing his lover’s husband, Franchise Albert, to death

Ishaya confessed that he was in an adulterous relationship with the deceased’s 20-year-old housewife, Libiyatu

The police had ordered a full investigation into the matter and promised that proper prosecution of the suspect

Fufore, Adamawa state - Operatives of the Adamawa state police command have arrested 35-year-old Ishaya Markus for stabbing his lover’s husband, Franchise Albert, to death.

As reported by The Nation, the tragic incident occurred during a confrontation in Fufore local government area on Sunday, March 3.

Housewife’s lover, Ishaya Markus stabs husband to death Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to sources, the 20-year-old housewife, Libiyatu has been having issues with her deceased husband since she started having an affair with Markus in 2022.

Libiyatu told the police that:

“My husband had warned us when he got wind of what we were doing.

“He and I fought over the issue, as a result of which I left for my parents’ house.

“Ishaya (Markus) followed and took me into the bush and had an affair with me on five occasions.”

According to Saharareporters, the housewife further stated that Marcus kept coming to look for her even after she settled with her husband and returned to their matrimonial home.

Narrating how he ended up killing the deceased, Marcus said:

“On that fateful day, I went to the community where the deceased and his wife live. I went there to take her out again, but I did not meet her.

“While I was returning home, I met the deceased and he asked me whether I had gone to see his wife again.

“A fight ensued in the course of the argument, he pulled out his knife and I pulled out mine and we engaged in a bloody fight.

The state police public relations officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said that proper prosecution of the suspect would follow to get to the logical end of the matter.

