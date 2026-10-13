South Africa confirmed that citizens of two African countries qualify for a 90-day visa-free entry in 2026

The exemption applies to nationals of Tanzania and Zimbabwe who hold specific travel documents

Qualifying travellers from both countries can arrive at any South African port of entry without a visa

South Africa has confirmed that citizens of Tanzania and Zimbabwe are eligible for visa-free entry into the country for up to 90 days in 2026, provided they travel on qualifying travel documents.

According to South Africa's official visa exemption framework, nationals of the two countries do not need to obtain a visa before arriving at any South African port of entry, as long as their intended stay does not exceed 90 days.

South Africa allows visa-free travel for Tanzanian and Zimbabwean passport holders, granting stays of up to 90 days without a visa. Photo credit: Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under the exemption

The exemption covers Tanzanian and Zimbabwean nationals travelling on a national passport, whether diplomatic, official, or ordinary, or on a recognised travel document. There is no restriction based on the type of passport held within those categories, meaning the exemption applies broadly across all passport classes issued by the two countries.

Travellers from Tanzania and Zimbabwe who meet these conditions can proceed directly to a South African port of entry without first applying for a visa, provided the purpose and duration of their visit fall within the permitted terms of the exemption.

What travellers should know

While the visa exemption removes the requirement to apply in advance, travellers are still expected to comply with standard entry requirements at the port of entry. This includes holding a valid travel document, demonstrating sufficient funds for the duration of the stay, and satisfying any other conditions that South African immigration authorities may apply.

The 90-day limit is a firm ceiling. Visitors who intend to stay beyond that period, or who plan to work, study, or engage in other activities not covered by a visitor's entry, are required to apply for the appropriate visa before travelling.

South Africa maintains visa exemption arrangements with a number of countries across the African continent and beyond, with the terms varying depending on the bilateral agreements in place and the type of document held by the traveller.

South Africa releases official fees for 6 visa types

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Republic of South Africa has disclosed the official visa fees for foreigners who wish to travel to the country for different purposes.

The visa fees published on the official South African embassy website cover different visa categories. However, this article focuses only on a few types of South African visas, including the study visa, medical visa, research visa, transit visa, general work visa, and business visa.

Source: Legit.ng