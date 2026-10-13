Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official list of countries whose passport holders qualify for visa on arrival

Travellers from the listed countries are granted a 15-day period of stay under the visa on arrival arrangement

Only one African country made Thailand's visa on arrival eligibility list, while major nations were notably absent

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible to receive a visa on arrival, granting qualifying travellers a 15-day stay in the country.

The list, made available through the ministry's official portal, names 19 countries and territories whose passport holders may apply for a visa upon landing in Thailand, rather than going through the process of obtaining one in advance through a Thai embassy or consulate.

Thailand lists 19 countries whose citizens are eligible for visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Thailand's Visa on Arrival List

Of the 19 countries featured, only one African nation made the cut: Ethiopia. The rest of the continent, including major travel markets such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, does not appear on the list, meaning citizens from those countries must secure a visa through the standard application process before travelling to Thailand.

The full list of eligible countries and territories includes:

The 19 countries are listed below:

Bulgaria Bhutan China Cyprus Ethiopia Fiji Georgia India Kazakhstan Malta Mexico Nauru Papua New Guinea Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Taiwan Uzbekistan Vanuatu

What the Thailand visa on arrival covers

Passport holders from the listed countries are permitted to stay in Thailand for up to 15 days under the visa on arrival arrangement. The scheme is intended to ease entry for short-term visitors from select countries, removing the requirement to visit a Thai diplomatic mission before departure.

Countries not included on the list will need to apply for the appropriate Thai visa before travelling, depending on the purpose and duration of their visit.

Thailand separately maintains a visa exemption list for passport holders from other countries, which operates independently of the visa on arrival scheme.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng