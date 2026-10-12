Ghana, Liberia, Cape Verde, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau were not included in the US full or partial travel restriction lists in 2026

The five West African countries continue to operate under standard US visa application pathways and consular processing rules

Citizens of the listed countries remain subject to general security screening that applies to all international visa applicants

Five West African countries have been confirmed as outside the scope of the United States travel restrictions announced in 2026, meaning their citizens can still apply for US visas through the normal process.

Ghana, Liberia, Cape Verde (also known as Cabo Verde), Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau do not appear on either the full or partial suspension lists under the 2026 US travel proclamations.

Ghana, Liberia, Cape Verde, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau maintain standard US visa access under the 2026 US travel restrictions framework. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Countries with standard visa access

Ghana continues to process US visa applications without any entry bans in place. Liberia is similarly excluded from the major restriction lists, though its nationals remain subject to the general security screening and standard consular procedures that apply to all international travellers.

Cape Verde retains access to standard visa application channels, while both Guinea and Guinea-Bissau were not named under any of the full or partial suspension orders covered by the 2026 proclamations.

The distinctions matter for Nigerian readers and West African travellers planning trips to the United States, as several other countries in the region have faced varying degrees of visa processing restrictions under the new policy framework.

What normal processing means

For citizens of these five countries, normal processing means their visa applications go through the standard consular review process. It does not mean automatic approval, as all applicants must still meet the eligibility requirements set by US immigration authorities, including proof of ties to their home country, sufficient funds, and a credible purpose of travel.

Applicants from Liberia in particular should note that while the country is not on the restriction lists, general security screening requirements still apply during the visa interview and adjudication process.

Travellers from the affected region are advised to check the current status of their country's visa processing directly with the nearest US embassy or consulate before making travel plans, as policy updates can occur without extended notice.

Names and photos of 24 Nigerians to be deported in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerian nationals listed among individuals facing deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement actions.

According to DHS, the individuals were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for various criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault and other offences.

Source: Legit.ng