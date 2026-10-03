The 18th Headies nominees party is scheduled to hold at Vaniti, Lagos, on Saturday, October 3, 2026

The exclusive event kicks off at 10 pm and is part of activities lined up ahead of the prestigious music awards

Nominees and stakeholders are expected to attend in Afro Glam attire for the celebratory evening

Nigeria's music community is gearing up for a high-energy night as the 18th Headies Awards nominees party is set to take place at Vaniti, Lagos, on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The exclusive gathering will bring nominees together starting at 10pm for an evening dedicated to honouring their achievements and the remarkable talent represented at this year's edition of one of Nigeria's most recognised music award platforms.

18th Headies Nominees Party promises star power and unforgettable moments in Lagos. Credit:@theheadies

Source: Instagram

Those attending are expected to come dressed in Afro Glam attire, adding a stylish and culturally rooted touch to the occasion.

A celebration ahead of the big night

The nominees' party forms part of a broader series of activities leading up to the main 18th Headies Awards ceremony.

It offers artistes, producers, songwriters and other industry stakeholders a chance to connect and celebrate the work that earned them a spot among this year's nominees before the awards are handed out.

The Headies has long served as a launchpad and recognition platform for talent across the Nigerian music industry, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions year after year.

What the organisers said

The organisers expressed their anticipation for the evening, stating that they look forward to celebrating the nominees and what they described as the "incredible talent" represented at the 18th edition.

With Lagos set to host the gathering, all eyes in the Nigerian music scene will be on Vaniti as the night promises to be a memorable one for everyone involved.

Ayra Starr was one of the winners at the 17th edition of the award ceremony. Photo: The Headies.

Source: Instagram

Why Ayra reportedly refused to attend Headies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yaw recounted how Ayra Starr, also known as Sabi Girl, refused to attend the Headies Awards despite the organisers reaching out to her.

Yaw made this known while reacting to how no Nigerian musician bagged an award at the 2024 Grammys despite attending the event.

According to Yaw, Ayra Starr was in New York when Headies boss Ayo Animashaun invited her to attend and receive her award, which she refused.

Source: Legit.ng