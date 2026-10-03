18th Headies Nominees Party Set to Deliver a Night of Music, Glamour and Celebration
- The 18th Headies nominees party is scheduled to hold at Vaniti, Lagos, on Saturday, October 3, 2026
- The exclusive event kicks off at 10 pm and is part of activities lined up ahead of the prestigious music awards
- Nominees and stakeholders are expected to attend in Afro Glam attire for the celebratory evening
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Nigeria's music community is gearing up for a high-energy night as the 18th Headies Awards nominees party is set to take place at Vaniti, Lagos, on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
The exclusive gathering will bring nominees together starting at 10pm for an evening dedicated to honouring their achievements and the remarkable talent represented at this year's edition of one of Nigeria's most recognised music award platforms.
Those attending are expected to come dressed in Afro Glam attire, adding a stylish and culturally rooted touch to the occasion.
A celebration ahead of the big night
The nominees' party forms part of a broader series of activities leading up to the main 18th Headies Awards ceremony.
It offers artistes, producers, songwriters and other industry stakeholders a chance to connect and celebrate the work that earned them a spot among this year's nominees before the awards are handed out.
The Headies has long served as a launchpad and recognition platform for talent across the Nigerian music industry, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions year after year.
What the organisers said
The organisers expressed their anticipation for the evening, stating that they look forward to celebrating the nominees and what they described as the "incredible talent" represented at the 18th edition.
With Lagos set to host the gathering, all eyes in the Nigerian music scene will be on Vaniti as the night promises to be a memorable one for everyone involved.
Why Ayra reportedly refused to attend Headies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yaw recounted how Ayra Starr, also known as Sabi Girl, refused to attend the Headies Awards despite the organisers reaching out to her.
Yaw made this known while reacting to how no Nigerian musician bagged an award at the 2024 Grammys despite attending the event.
According to Yaw, Ayra Starr was in New York when Headies boss Ayo Animashaun invited her to attend and receive her award, which she refused.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.