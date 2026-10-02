Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

FBI Freezes $679 Million in Stolen Funds, Blocks 3,900 Cyber Theft Attempts
US

FBI Freezes $679 Million in Stolen Funds, Blocks 3,900 Cyber Theft Attempts

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau intercepted over $1.16 billion in attempted cyber theft in a new update
  • The FBI recorded 3,900 kill-chain actions as part of its crackdown on cybercriminals targeting American victims
  • Patel said the bureau achieved a 58% freeze rate, recovering $679 million before stolen funds could disappear

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on October 2, 2026, that the bureau had blocked over $1.16 billion in attempted cyber theft, with $679 million successfully frozen before criminals could move the money out of reach.

Patel shared the figures on X, revealing that agents carried out 3,900 kill-chain actions, a term for the steps taken to disrupt an attack at various stages, as part of the operation.

FBI Director Kash Patel highlights 3,900 kill-chain actions that disrupt cybercriminal operations before stolen funds disappear.
The FBI blocks $1.16 billion in attempted cyber theft and freezes $679 million as it ramps up its fight against cybercrime. Photo credit: KashPatel/x
Source: Getty Images

The bureau achieved a 58% freeze rate on funds that cybercriminals had already stolen.

FBI's cyber crackdown in numbers

In his post, Patel wrote: "$1.16 BILLION in attempted cyber theft. $679 MILLION FROZEN. 3,900 kill-chain actions. 58% freeze rate.

Read also

NCC announces free 100MB daily data for MTN, Airtel, Glo subscribers

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Cyber criminals move fast. So do we. We're cutting off the money, disrupting the thieves, and protecting American victims before stolen funds disappear. THIS FBI MOVES FIRST."

The director's statement underscored the FBI's focus on speed as a central strategy, with the bureau positioning itself as capable of matching the pace at which cybercriminals operate and transfer stolen funds across digital systems.

What the figures mean for cybercrime victims

The $679 million frozen represents funds intercepted on behalf of American victims who would otherwise have had little chance of recovering stolen money once it moved through anonymous digital channels. The remaining portion of the $1.16 billion in attempted theft was not accounted for in Patel's announcement.

The 3,900 kill-chain actions suggest the FBI intervened at multiple points during individual attacks, rather than acting only after a theft was completed. This approach aims to cut off cybercriminal operations mid-execution, reducing the total damage before it reaches its full scale.

Read also

US releases names and photo of two Nigerians sentenced to 15 years in US prison for $2.4m fraud

See the X post below:

FBI’s list of captured Nigerians with names and photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that that the identities of several Nigerians previously placed on the FBI Cyber Most Wanted list over a $6 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme have emerged, with some now convicted, extradited, or facing prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
Ballon d or rankings Qatar Saudi arabia Kylian mbappe Unsent project alternatives