FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau intercepted over $1.16 billion in attempted cyber theft in a new update

The FBI recorded 3,900 kill-chain actions as part of its crackdown on cybercriminals targeting American victims

Patel said the bureau achieved a 58% freeze rate, recovering $679 million before stolen funds could disappear

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on October 2, 2026, that the bureau had blocked over $1.16 billion in attempted cyber theft, with $679 million successfully frozen before criminals could move the money out of reach.

Patel shared the figures on X, revealing that agents carried out 3,900 kill-chain actions, a term for the steps taken to disrupt an attack at various stages, as part of the operation.

The FBI blocks $1.16 billion in attempted cyber theft and freezes $679 million as it ramps up its fight against cybercrime. Photo credit: KashPatel/x

Source: Getty Images

The bureau achieved a 58% freeze rate on funds that cybercriminals had already stolen.

FBI's cyber crackdown in numbers

In his post, Patel wrote: "$1.16 BILLION in attempted cyber theft. $679 MILLION FROZEN. 3,900 kill-chain actions. 58% freeze rate.

Cyber criminals move fast. So do we. We're cutting off the money, disrupting the thieves, and protecting American victims before stolen funds disappear. THIS FBI MOVES FIRST."

The director's statement underscored the FBI's focus on speed as a central strategy, with the bureau positioning itself as capable of matching the pace at which cybercriminals operate and transfer stolen funds across digital systems.

What the figures mean for cybercrime victims

The $679 million frozen represents funds intercepted on behalf of American victims who would otherwise have had little chance of recovering stolen money once it moved through anonymous digital channels. The remaining portion of the $1.16 billion in attempted theft was not accounted for in Patel's announcement.

The 3,900 kill-chain actions suggest the FBI intervened at multiple points during individual attacks, rather than acting only after a theft was completed. This approach aims to cut off cybercriminal operations mid-execution, reducing the total damage before it reaches its full scale.

See the X post below:

FBI’s list of captured Nigerians with names and photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that that the identities of several Nigerians previously placed on the FBI Cyber Most Wanted list over a $6 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme have emerged, with some now convicted, extradited, or facing prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng