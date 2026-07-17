Cameroon confirmed that citizens of Nigeria, Chad, the Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic remained eligible for visa-free entry

The government stated that all travellers, including those exempt from visas, were still required to possess passports valid for at least six months

Cameroon also outlined updated visa fees for travellers from countries that do not qualify for visa-free entry

Cameroon has reaffirmed the list of African countries whose citizens can travel into its territory without obtaining a visa, with nationals of Nigeria among those benefiting from the exemption.

According to information published by Cameroonian authorities, citizens of Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic and Chad do not require a visa to enter Cameroon.

Cameroon confirms Nigeria among countries enjoying visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Cameroon lists African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

The visa-free arrangement forms part of bilateral agreements designed to facilitate cross-border movement and strengthen regional cooperation among participating African countries.

In addition to the four countries, Cameroon also grants visa exemptions to holders of diplomatic, service and special passports issued by countries that have signed visa waiver agreements with the Central African nation.

The exemption applies only to eligible passport holders and does not remove the requirement for travellers to carry valid travel documents.

Cameroonian authorities stated that all foreign visitors entering the country must possess a passport or recognised travel document that remains valid for at least six months beyond the date of travel.

Accepted travel documents include standard international passports as well as recognised laissez-passer and other special travel documents issued by international organisations acknowledged by the Government of Cameroon.

For travellers who are not covered by the visa-free arrangement, Cameroon operates an electronic visa (e-Visa) system, allowing eligible applicants to complete their visa applications online before travelling.

The government noted that visa fees vary depending on the type and duration of the visa. An ordinary visa valid for up to six months costs 100,000 CFA francs, while an express visa for the same period costs 150,000 CFA francs.

Applicants seeking visas valid for more than six months are required to pay 200,000 CFA francs, while diplomatic and courtesy visas remain free of charge.

Cameroon also waives fees for transit visas lasting fewer than five days, whereas transit visas exceeding four days attract the standard visa fee.

The latest confirmation means Nigerian citizens can continue travelling to Cameroon without applying for a visa, provided they meet the country's entry requirements and carry valid travel documents.

Ethiopia releases list of countries eligible for visa on arrival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ethiopia has published a list of countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, making it easier for eligible international travellers to visit the East African nation without securing a visa before departure.

The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng