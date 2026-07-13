Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that citizens of 8 specific countries can enter the country using passports that have already expired

The eight nations whose expired travel documents Turkey still recognises under certain conditions were listed in the official Turkey site

Travellers visiting Turkey on visa exemptions or approved visas are still bound by a 90-day maximum stay within every 180-day period

Turkey has confirmed that nationals from eight countries can still cross its borders using passports that are no longer within their validity date.

The policy applies under specific conditions that vary by country, according to information published by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turkey names 8 countries whose citizens can enter with expired passports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries that can enter Turkey with expired passport

These are the countries whose citizens can enter Turkey with an expired passport:

Germany Belgium France Spain Switzerland Luxembourg Portugal Bulgaria

German citizens are permitted to enter Turkey using a passport that expired within the past year, while nationals from Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Portugal can travel on passports that lapsed within the last five years.

Bulgarian citizens are simply required to hold a valid ordinary passport, with their expired passports falling under a separate national ID arrangement.

Legit.ng has reported that Turkey released its list of eligible countries for eVisa.

Countries Can Enter Turkey with National ID

Turkey also maintains a list of countries whose citizens can enter using a national identity card rather than a passport. Germany is among them, with the same one-year expiry window applying to both passports and national IDs held by German travellers.

For all other travellers whose countries are not covered by visa exemption agreements, Turkey requires a visa obtained either through the country's consular offices or via its official e-Visa platform.

Those who do not qualify for the online system are advised to use the Pre-Application System for Turkish Sticker Visa to schedule an appointment at the nearest accredited Turkish consulate. Applicants are also encouraged to begin the process at least one month before their intended travel date to avoid delays.

Key Rules for All Visitors to Turkey

Regardless of whether a traveller enters visa-free or with a visa, a blanket 90-day stay limit applies within any 180-day period. This rule is enforced for all foreign nationals, without exception.

Turkey has also clarified that dual passport holders cannot attempt to extend their stay by alternating between two different passports. The 90-day cap applies collectively across both documents within the same 180-day window.

A few additional conditions are worth noting. All visitors are required to carry valid medical insurance for the duration of their time in Turkey. Visa approval is also not a guaranteed right of entry, and visa fees remain non-refundable even if an application is rejected.

Turkey lists documents required for eVisa registration

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Turkey's eVisa system allows eligible travellers to obtain an official entry permit entirely online without visiting a consulate or embassy

Applicants can complete the process from anywhere with internet access by submitting required details and paying via Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay

The Turkish government has now released the list of documents needed for eVisa application for citizens of eligible countries

Source: Legit.ng