Thailand updated its visa exemption scheme in July 2024, granting nationals of 93 countries up to 60 days of visa-free entry for tourism and business purposes

Only three African countries made the full list, leaving the vast majority of the continent without visa-free access

Eligible travellers can extend their stay by an additional 30 days at the discretion of an immigration officer, bringing the maximum stay to 90 days

Thailand updated its visa exemption policy on 15 July 2024, opening its borders to nationals of 93 countries and territories for stays of up to 60 days without requiring a visa.

The scheme covers travel for tourism, business engagements, urgent work, and ad-hoc assignments. Visitors who arrive under the exemption and wish to stay longer may apply for a single extension of up to 30 days, though approval rests entirely with immigration officers on the ground.

Thailand names 3 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Hasnor Hussain

Source: UGC

The combined maximum stay under the arrangement is 90 days, after which eligible travellers may apply for a new category of visa while still in Thailand.

Legit.ng had reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Visit Thailand Visa-free: Which African Countries Qualify

South Africa, Mauritius, and Morocco are the only African nations whose passport holders can enter Thailand without arranging a visa in advance.

The list is dominated by countries from Europe, Asia, and the Americas, with Africa largely left out of the arrangement.

For citizens of the remaining African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt, standard visa requirements still apply, meaning travellers must obtain a visa before departure or explore the separate visa-on-arrival option where applicable.

What the 60-Day Rule Means for Travellers

Under the updated scheme, qualifying nationals can enter Thailand for purposes ranging from a holiday to short-term professional engagements without the paperwork and waiting periods that a standard visa application typically involves.

The 30-day extension provision offers additional flexibility for those who need more time, though it is not guaranteed.

Travellers who reach the 90-day limit and wish to remain in Thailand legally are directed to apply for a newly introduced visa category that became available alongside the updated exemption rules.

For the three African countries that made the list, the policy represents a meaningful travel benefit. For the rest of the continent, Thailand remains a destination that requires advance visa planning.

Turkey lists documents required for eVisa registration

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Turkey's eVisa system allows eligible travellers to obtain an official entry permit entirely online without visiting a consulate or embassy

Applicants can complete the process from anywhere with internet access by submitting required details and paying via Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay

The Turkish government has now released the list of documents needed for eVisa application for citizens of eligible countries

Source: Legit.ng