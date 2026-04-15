A candid social media exchange between US and Nigerian Navy officers has sparked debate about pay and benefits

The Nigerian officer revealed a modest monthly salary of 120,000 Naira, prompting questions about service conditions

Despite warnings, the US officer expressed a strong desire to serve his father’s land, showing patriotism over pay

A recent social media conversation between a US Navy officer and a Nigerian Navy officer has drawn attention to the differences in pay and benefits between the two forces.

When asked about his monthly salary, the Nigerian Navy officer replied:

Nigerian Navy salary reveals pay disparity in global military service. Photo credit: SeanMurphy/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“120,000 Naira, around 120,000 Naira every month.”

This figure highlights the modest earnings of Nigerian naval personnel compared to their US counterparts.

The US Navy officer expressed curiosity about the benefits offered by the Nigerian Navy, stating:

“So, what are the benefits that you guys have? Because me, I'm trying to relocate and come to Nigeria Navy. Tell me you guys' benefits.”

The Nigerian officer strongly discouraged the idea, responding:

“Don't try, don't try it.”

This reply suggests dissatisfaction with the current conditions and benefits available in the Nigerian Navy.

Patriotism drives US Navy officer to consider serving his father’s land. Photo credit: SeanMurphy/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Patriotic sentiment

Despite the warning, the US Navy officer added:

“For me, I want to come because people have been telling me to come and serve my father's land.”

This statement reflects a sense of patriotism and duty, even in the face of financial and professional challenges.

The conversation shows the significant gap in salaries between the Nigerian and US navies. The Nigerian officer’s warning indicates limited or unsatisfactory benefits in Nigeria’s naval service. While the US officer expressed a desire to serve his father’s land, the Nigerian officer’s response highlights the practical challenges of doing so.

This exchange sheds light on the realities faced by Nigerian Navy personnel, where modest pay and limited benefits contrast sharply with the expectations of those serving in more financially robust forces like the US Navy. It also raises broader questions about how patriotism and service are weighed against financial stability and career prospects.

See the video below:

Nigerian army salaries from private to major general

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation, maintaining peace, and defending its sovereignty. Each rank carries specific responsibilities, and salaries reflect the level of duty and leadership expected.

Below is a simple breakdown of the estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Army officers, from Private to Major General, according to a report by Statisense, a Nigerian digital analytics firm.

Source: Legit.ng