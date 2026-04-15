Portable has made an allegation against Soso Soberekon over his boxing match with Carter Efe

The singer has been speaking about his plan to beat the streamer in the ring over their feud

Fans dragged him after hearing what he said about the businessman as they tried to caution him

Nigerian street-pop singer Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, has continued to speak about his upcoming match with Nigerian streamer Carter Efe.

In a video making the rounds, he was heard dragging businessman Soso Soberekon over the fight while making some allegations.

Fans taunt Portable over the video with Soso Soberekon. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@sososberrekon

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, Portable and Carter Efe began trading words as they planned to face each other in the ring.

In the recording, Portable alleged that Soso Soberekon wanted to set him up. According to him, Soberekon is the one sponsoring his match with Carter Efe, but the businessman allegedly asked him to break the windscreen of his white Rolls-Royce.

Portable shares more about Soso Soberekon

Sharing more, Portable said he would become an ambassador for Rolls-Royce one day, so he cannot do what Soberekon allegedly asked him to do.

Portable's fans advise over fight with Carter Efe, Photo credit@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner stated that Soberekon would not use him to spoil his career. He added that he is a boxer and singer, not a destroyer, and that his children and fans are all looking up to him.

Portable makes demand from Soso Soberekon

In the recording, Portable demanded that Soso Soberekon give him a car worth N25 million from the money he is expected to win after the match. He added that he would collect the balance after the fight.

He alleged that the businessman wanted to use him, but insisted that he was not the one sponsoring the match.

The music star also claimed that when Burna Boy got in touch with him, he allegedly gave him N20 million to beat Speed Darlington. He said Burna Boy claimed Speed Darlington had been insulting him, which was why he agreed to the fight.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Portable’s video

Fans were divided after seeing the video. Some cautioned him and urged Soso Soberekon to step in properly.

@scottmichael_backup commented:

"If no b say u Dey craze make them give u motor cause u don win ba Mtcheww."

@shakiraade shared:

"If you want make your own be go get secret with Portable."

@oluwatobi_george_ said:

"Omo car don't cost o super star as he calls himself just dey beg for car up and down."

@sam_fash_1 commented:

"You people dey crazy, una no help people wey dey hungry...you dey sponsor fight."

@councilman_dee reacted:

"You don dey get sense."

Portable shades feminists over utterance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took a swipe at feminists after he made moves to reconcile with Queen Dami.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars, as they had all knocked. He also disclosed that they wanted to take all his wives, but he had collected them all from them.

Portable called them homebreakers and added that they could not break his home.

Source: Legit.ng