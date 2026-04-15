President Mahama of Ghana has called for a paradigm shift in Africa's resource management and global engagement

African leaders urged a transition from dependency to investment-led prosperity for sustainable growth

Former AfDB president Adesina highlighted Africa's potential as an investable reality amid global economic opportunities

Accra, Ghana - The president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has called for a paradigm shift in how Africa manages its resources and engages with the global economy.

Mahama, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng, spoke in Accra, Ghana's capital city, at the 4th Edition of the African Heritage Awards.

“Africa Is No Longer Potential”: Mahama, Adesina, Others Send Key Message

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the African leaders who attended the event issued strong and forward-looking declarations on Africa’s future, urging a decisive shift from dependency to investment-led prosperity, while affirming that the continent is already on an irreversible path of growth and global relevance.

Speaking further, the Ghanaian president warned that the changing global order, which is marked by declining humanitarian assistance and shifting geopolitical priorities, demands a new strategy from African nations.

“Africa cannot sit with cup in hand and go begging,” Mahama, who was a special guest of honour and chief host of the event, was quoted as saying.

He stressed that Africa must leverage its God-given natural resources, including gold, lithium, oil, and gas, to build sustainable prosperity for its people.

The Ghanaian president criticised past models that allowed vast resource concessions to benefit foreign interests while leaving local populations in poverty, noting that such arrangements are becoming obsolete.

“Those days of huge concessions gifted to foreign companies are coming to an end,” he said.

Mahama pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key instrument for driving intra-African trade and economic integration, noting early signs of progress despite implementation challenges. He also emphasised the importance of leadership, unity, and strategic collaboration across the continent, asserting that Africa possesses the human capital and intellectual capacity needed to transform its fortunes.

He urged all AfriHeritage award recipients to see the recognition not as a ceremony, but as a call to greater responsibility.

The narrative about Africa must change - Adesina

Earlier, after receiving AfriHeritage's Lifetime Achievement Award, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, delivered a sweeping and data-backed assessment of Africa’s trajectory.

“Africa is not just growing. Africa is compounding,” Adesina, who is a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria, declared, citing projections that the continent will record about 4.2 per cent GDP growth in 2026 and remain among the fastest-growing regions globally for the next four years.

According to him, the narrative about Africa must fundamentally change.

“Africa is no longer a promise. Africa is not potential. Africa is an investable reality,” he said, pointing to the rise of globally competitive African enterprises in energy, telecommunications, fintech, and digital payments as clear evidence of the continent’s readiness.

Dr Adesina stressed that while Africa possesses vast natural and economic assets, including 30 per cent of the world’s critical mineral reserves, it continues to attract only a fraction of global investment flows. He described this disparity not as a risk, but as a “mispricing of Africa,” urging global investors to recognise the continent’s true value and potential.

He further emphasised that Africa’s challenge is not a lack of resources, but a lack of structured platforms capable of unlocking those resources at scale. To address this gap, he highlighted the Global Africa Investment Summit as a strategic initiative designed to connect sovereign African assets with long-term institutional capital, moving the continent away from aid dependence toward disciplined, investment-grade financing.

“This is not about aid. This is not about sentiment. This is not about charity,” Adesina declared, adding that the question is no longer whether Africa will rise, but whether the world is ready for an Africa that has already ascended.

Africa urged to continue supporting one another

In agreement, former President of Botswana, Seretse Khama Ian Khama, noted that Africa’s story remains one of resilience, creativity, and immense potential, stressing that beyond honouring outstanding achievers, the annual prestigious gathering also serves as a platform to reaffirm shared responsibility to build a future anchored on unity, progress, and opportunity for all.

He urged Africans to continue supporting one another, strengthening cross-border collaboration, and investing in the next generation of leaders.

In his opening remarks, Mr Moses Siloko Siasia, Convener of the African Heritage Awards, urged both past and current recipients of the AfriHeritage Awards to remain committed to the cause of advancing Africa's image. He listed the challenges that Africa faces as: leadership gaps, disunity, illegal migration, and brain drain.

Siasia disclosed that the 2027 Edition of the awards will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, extending the reach of the prestigious recognition to the southern part of Africa.

“Africa Is No Longer Potential”: Mahama, Adesina, Others Send Key Message

Source: UGC

The 4th Edition of the African Heritage Awards had over 20 award recipients, adding to the growing number of distinguished Africans who have been recognised as excellent ambassadors of Africa across different spheres of endeavour.

Source: Legit.ng