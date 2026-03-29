The US-Israel war on Iran has triggered a fuel crisis across Africa, leaving many nations scrambling for alternatives

From soaring petrol prices in Nigeria to electricity rationing in South Sudan and energy emergencies in Mauritius, the impact is widespread and severe

As governments race to adapt, the conflict is reshaping Africa’s energy landscape in ways that could have lasting consequences

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted fuel supplies across Africa, creating shortages, rising costs and forcing governments to take emergency measures.

Here’s a clear look at how different nations are coping, according to BBC and Al Jazeera.

African countries face fuel shortages as the Iran war disrupts energy supplies. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria: Petrol prices surge

Nigeria has seen petrol prices rise sharply from about N800 per litre to N1,500 since February 28, 2026. Labour groups are demanding wage awards, while experts insist fuel subsidies cannot return. Although Nigeria could benefit from higher oil prices, its Dangote Refinery may not meet the continent’s growing demand.

Ghana: Dependent on Nigeria’s refinery

Ghana is turning to Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery for relief as imports are disrupted. This reliance highlights both the importance and the limits of Nigeria’s refining capacity.

Kenya: Shortages at petrol stations

Kenya is already facing shortages, with 20% of petrol stations affected. Transport costs are rising, and the country’s reliance on imports leaves it exposed to global shocks.

South Sudan: Electricity rationing

South Sudan generates 96% of its electricity from oil but imports refined fuel. Juba is now experiencing daily rotational power cuts. Jedco, the main distributor, explained: “Due to the ongoing Iran-US conflict... Jedco must proactively manage its available energy reserves.” Businesses are struggling, and some residents are turning to costly solar power.

Mauritius: Energy emergency

Mauritius declared an energy emergency after a shipment of oil failed to arrive, leaving only 21 days of stock. Emergency supplies from Singapore are expected on April 1, but at higher costs. Restrictions have been imposed to reduce wastage in high-consumption areas.

Zimbabwe: Ethanol increase and tax cuts

Zimbabwe has raised ethanol content in petrol from 5% to 20% to ease shortages. Fuel prices have risen 40% in less than a month. Taxes on imports are being scrapped. Everyday life is hit hard, with vendors like Nicole Mazarura saying: “If transport costs go back to where they were, I can survive.”

Ethiopia: Prioritising key sectors

Ethiopia has ordered suppliers to prioritise security institutions, government projects and essential industries. Petrol stations are focusing on public transport. In Tigray, fuel supplies have been completely suspended due to fears of renewed conflict.

South Sudan implements electricity rationing due to oil dependency challenges. Photo credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries that refuse to recognise Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but it was not until May 11, 1949, that the United Nations (UN) formally recognised its sovereignty.

At that time, Israel’s membership was approved by a majority of the 58 UN member states, though under certain conditions.

Despite this, recognition of Israel has remained limited. By 2023, only 165 of the 193 UN member states acknowledged Israel’s sovereignty. Many Arab and Muslim-majority countries continue to reject full diplomatic ties or recognition of Israel as a state.

Source: Legit.ng