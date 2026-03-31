Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa had issued a safety advisory after protests erupted over a disputed Igbo coronation

Demonstrations linked to ActionSA had turned violent, with vehicles and properties reportedly torched in parts of Eastern Cape

The Nigerian High Commission had urged Nigerians to maintain a low profile and suspend socio-cultural activities

Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has cautioned its nationals to remain vigilant following unrest linked to a disputed traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape Province.

The advisory followed protests that broke out after reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Nigerian officials had advised citizens to remain law abiding and security conscious. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

Tension flared on Monday when demonstrators took to the streets over the alleged installation of Solomon Eziko as a traditional ruler, The Cable reported.

Several vehicles were set ablaze as protests escalated, deepening fears within immigrant communities in parts of the province.

Advisory issued amid growing tension

Accounts from the area indicated that the protest was led by members of ActionSA, a South African political party. Organisers reportedly objected to the coronation, arguing that it breached local authority and constitutional provisions.

iolence was later reported in KuGompo City, where properties linked to foreign nationals were damaged.

Reacting to the situation, the Nigerian High Commission circulated a 10-point safety notice to Nigerians across the country. The document described the atmosphere as “palpable tension” and urged citizens to place personal safety above all else.

The mission advised Nigerians to remain security conscious, reduce non-essential movement, and limit engagement with unfamiliar individuals.

Citizens were also told to maintain a low profile, obey local laws, and show respect for customs within their host communities.

Precautionary steps for Nigerian nationals

As an added measure, Nigerians were instructed to “suspend all socio-cultural activities and avoid making inflammatory statements capable of escalating tensions, particularly on social and mainstream media”. The advisory warned against participation in protests, counter-protests, or displays that could attract attention.

Nationals were encouraged to report any threat to life or property to local security agencies without delay. The mission further noted that assistance remained available through the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg for guidance on safety measures.

Iran war: FG responds to Nigerians stranded in Middle East

Earlier in a separate report, the federal government has assured Nigerians stranded in Qatar and across the Middle East that they will be evacuated once regional airspace becomes safe for flights.

The reassurance came in response to social media pleas from citizens stuck abroad due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and United States that has disrupted commercial travel in the region.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, responded to a request for help by Nigerians in Doha, saying evacuation plans hinge on when the skies are declared safe for flights again.

She acknowledged the volatile situation and explained that ongoing strikes have forced closures of airspace over parts of the Gulf, preventing immediate repatriation.

FG invites applications for foreign scholarship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 to 2027 Foreign Master’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme targeted at young people from the Niger Delta.

The programme is being implemented through the Niger Delta Development Commission and is aimed at building advanced skills among beneficiaries.

The Commission disclosed the commencement of the application process in a public notice shared on its official X platform on Monday

Source: Legit.ng