Federal Government offered a 40 per cent salary increase to ASUU lecturers as negotiations continued

ASUU NEC reached consensus and branch leaders were tasked to update members nationwide

Nigeria Labour Congress expressed support for ASUU and promised advocacy if government demands were unmet

The federal government has reportedly offered a 40 per cent salary increase to lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), sources familiar with the development told our correspondent in Abuja.

The move comes as ASUU prepares to return to the negotiation table with a government delegation led by Yayale Ahmed.

ASUU reacts to fresh government offer for Nigerian lecturers. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa/@asuunews

Source: Twitter

ASUU to communicate proposal to members

The decision follows a consensus reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Sunday.

Branch leaders who attended the meeting are expected to brief members nationwide.

A member who spoke on condition of anonymity said,

“They made a proposal of a 40% salary increment. Branch leaders will go back and update members on the situation. As it stands, negotiations continue with the government next week.”

ASUU vs FG: One-month ultimatum expires amid tension

ASUU’s one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government ended last Saturday, November 29, raising tensions across Nigerian public universities, Punch reported.

In a last-minute effort to avert a strike, the government summoned ASUU leadership to a meeting in Abuja on Monday, December 1, which extended into Tuesday, December 2.

Both parties declined to disclose details of the discussions due to strict negotiation rules. The union had threatened a full-scale strike, accusing the government of a “nonchalant” attitude toward its demands.

Key issues remain unresolved

Major issues include the review of the 2009 ASUU-Federal Government agreement, payment of outstanding salaries and earned allowances, and the disbursement of the university revitalisation fund.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa, currently abroad, insisted that the government had met the union’s demands, Guardian reported.

Speaking to State House correspondents two weeks ago, he said,

Federal government rolls out fresh terms for lecturers and ASUU responds. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Facebook

“As I told you, the President has mandated us that he doesn’t want ASUU to go on strike, and we’re doing everything humanly possible to ensure that our students stay in school. The last strike they went on for about six days was not really needed. We’ve met literally all their requirements and are back at the negotiation table. We will resolve this.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, the umbrella body of labour unions in the country, has expressed support for ASUU and vowed to advocate for the academic community should the government fail to meet its demands.

Strike looms as ASUU gives warning to FG

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a stern warning that it may resume a nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to meet the union’s demands at the expiration of its one-month ultimatum.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano on Monday, the Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad, said the one-month ultimatum issued to the government to meet the union’s demands was about to lapse.

Source: Legit.ng