Medicine and Law at Covenant University: Admission Requirements and Fees for 2026
- Covenant University is set to launch its College of Law and College of Medicine in the 2026/2027 Academic Session, opening new opportunities for aspiring professionals
- Admission requirements have been clearly outlined for both Nigerian and international students, with age eligibility and screening processes firmly in place
- The institution has also shared details on its fee structure, emphasising affordability and value while maintaining transparent payment procedures
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Covenant University has officially announced that its College of Law and College of Medicine will begin operations in the 2026/2027 Academic Session.
This marks a significant expansion of the institution’s academic offerings, opening doors for aspiring lawyers and medical professionals.
Admission requirements for Nigerian students
To gain admission into either programme, Nigerian candidates must meet the following conditions:
- O’level results required (A-levels are not accepted).
- Must register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
- Accepted results include GCSE, IGCSE, NABTEB, NECO, or WAEC.
- School fees are paid in Naira.
- Graduates will participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
- Screening process follows after meeting the admission requirements.
Admission requirements for International students
International candidates have a slightly different pathway:
- Application fee: $100.
- School fees are paid in US dollars for the entire programme.
- No JAMB required.
- Accepted exams include high school grades 9–11/12, GCSE, or IGCSE.
- A valid passport is required.
- Candidates will undergo an interview via Microsoft Teams after meeting admission requirements.
Age eligibility for admission
Only candidates who will be at least sixteen (16) years old by September 30, 2026 are generally eligible. However, underage candidates may still be considered under strict conditions:
Must score not less than 80% in each of the following: UTME, CUSAS (Post UTME), SSCE, Exceptional Candidate Assessment
JAMB has clarified that the UTME results of underage candidates will only be released after the successful completion of this evaluation process.
Covenant University school fees range
The university has stated in its 2026 undergraduate prospectus:
“Fees are relatively affordable when compared with the value and quality we provide. However, fees differ slightly across the programmes. The fees are published annually before the commencement of a new session on our website, please be on the lookout for it.”
A non-refundable Acceptance Fee of about N350,000 is paid upon admission (this forms part of the school fees). The balance must be settled before resumption.
Structure of fees payment
Students will pay the Acceptance Fee once admission is offered. Students are required to complete the balance payment before the start of the academic session.
Covenant university approved school fees for 2026
Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University officially released the approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, to 'provide clarity for both new and returning students'. The Nigerian institution stated that the fees reflected the value of education and facilities provided, also ensuring transparency for parents and guardians.
Officials explained that the fees varied across departments and courses, with professional and science-based programmes generally attracting higher charges.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.