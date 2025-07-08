A nationwide strike in universities across Nigeria is looming following the delay in the payment of June salaries

Some Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) branches have suspended their services following the delay of their salaries

The ASUU national president, Prof Chris Piwuna, had earlier said the union would invoke the no-pay-no-work policy should there be a delay in the payment of salaries

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Many branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have suspended lectures following the delay in payment of June 2025 salaries.

It is gathered that academics across various tertiary institutions in the country have not been paid.

ASUU branches embark on the no-pay-no-work policy on the Federal Government. Photo credit: Obajide Kelvin

Source: Facebook

The ASUU Chairman of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) branch, Jurbe Molwus, announced the withdrawal of services at the university.

Molwus cited the delay in the payment of its members' June 2025 salaries.

He disclosed that the decision was taken following the National Executive Council resolution directing branches to take action when salaries are not paid by the third day of a new month.

The UNIJOS ASUU chairman said union members have abstained from lectures and statutory meetings.

According to Molwus, any time salaries were not paid by the third day of the month, there would be a continuous withdrawal of services by the lecturers.

He also said the strike monitoring team of the branch had been activated to ensure compliance.

ASUU: Delay in payment of salaries is deliberate

ASUU members at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi state, stayed off-campus following a memo by the union branch.

The chairman of ATBU ASUU, Dr Angulu Haruna, stated that the delay by the Federal Government in paying their salaries was a deliberate act.

“Whenever we ask, they’ll always tell us that it is because of the migration from the IPPIS, and we see that there is preferential treatment against us in favour of other organisations.”

There was a skeletal performance at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) as most lecturers stayed off campus as salaries remained unpaid.

A lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ASUU) said lecturers resolved to stay away from work pending the payment of the June 2025 salaries.

Minister clears ₦50bn allowance Backlog for Varsity Lecturers

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the disbursement of ₦50 billion to clear nearly two decades of unpaid Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) owed to university staff.

The approval, which has been hailed by the beneficiaries, follows a proposal by Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa.

UNILAG’s Prof. Yemi Oke described the development as a breakthrough in government-labour relations within Nigeria’s higher education sector.

ASUU takes action over nonpayment of salaries

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that ASUU adopted a no-pay-no-work policy in response to the ongoing delays in lecturers' salaries, accusing the government of frustration.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, highlighted that the delays in salary payments have become a regular issue since their exit from the controversial IPPIS system.

Non-academic staff unions, including SSANU and NASU, have also condemned the continuous delay in salary payments, citing the government's lack of response to their concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng