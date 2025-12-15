A retired top intelligence officer at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Nigeria’s former ambassador to China, Ambassador Uthman AbdulAzeez, is dead

The septuagenarian, a former national president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), died on Saturday night, December 13, after a brief illness

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, mourned AbdulAzeez's death

Ilorin, Kwara state -Ambassador Uthman AbdulAzeez, a retired senior intelligence officer at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and former Nigerian ambassador to China, has passed away.

According to Daily Trust, AbdulAzeez passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday night, December 13, following a brief illness.

Ilorin indigenes mourn Uthman AbdulAzeez

The death of the Ilorin-born diplomat and erstwhile president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) was announced on Sunday, December 14, by the union’s incumbent president, AbdulMumin AbdulMalik.

IEDPU's statement reads:

“With heavy heart and tears in my eyes, I announce the passing of a one-time national president of the IEDPU, Amb. Sheikh Abdulazeez Uthman.

“We lost this servant of Allah to the cold hands of death after a brief illness on Saturday. He will be buried on Sunday, December 14.

“Please remember the family of the deceased in prayers at this traumatic period of the loss of their loved one. May Allah grant Amb. Sheikh Abdulazeez Uthman Al-Janat Firdaus."

Oloriegbe pays tribute to AbdulAzeez

Similarly, in a statement, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, chairman of the Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), described the late AbdulAzeez as a visionary.

Oloriegbe said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

"I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Amb. Sheikh AbdulAzeez Uthman, a peace-builder and principled leader whose contributions strengthened unity and progress within the Emirate.

"I mourn with the family, associates, and communities of this eminent son of Kwara State.

"His life of service to public affairs and community development leaves a lasting legacy.

"His death is a personal loss to me and a great loss to Kwara State and Nigeria. I also commiserate with the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU).

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept their good deeds, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort all who mourn him."

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara state, also mourned AbdulAzeez's exit.

He conveyed his condolences in a statement issued by his chief press secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

Late Uthman AbdulAzeez's career

Legit.ng reports that between 2000 and 2001, AbdulAzeez served as director of financial crimes in the office of the special adviser to the president on drugs and financial crimes and was among officials whose efforts led to the creation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The late AbdulAzeez served in various intelligence and diplomatic capacities in countries including China, Angola, Egypt, and Liberia.

He was appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to China in 2010 and, while in office, reportedly hosted the launch of Nigeria’s satellite on December 21, 2011.

