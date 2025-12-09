Nigerians on social media are reacting to the reported grounding of a Nigerian Air Force plane by the government of Burkina Faso

In a statement, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) claims that the C130 cargo plane violated Burkina Faso's air space and was forced to land

However, a Nigerian man who reacted to the story has said the airplane as it was said to have made an emergency landing

A Nigerian Air Force C130 cargo plane is reportedly being held in Burkina Faso, but a Nigerian man has warned the West African country to quickly release the aircraft.

According to available reports, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) claims that the C130 cargo plane was forced to land in Bobo Dioulasso.

The man warned that holding a Nigerian aircraft has consequences. Photo credit: X/@EmmyPromise71 and Getty Images/Anadolu.

Source: UGC

The plane and the 11 military personal who manned it are reportedly being held in Burkina Faso as AES claimed it violated the country's air space, TheCable reports.

Other reports however stated that the airplane only made an emergency landing and was never forced to land as being claimed.

However, a Nigerian man identified as Mazi Nnaemeka has said it is important that the aircraft is released and accused the military junta in Burka Faso of flexing muscles.

"This thing no shock me at all. Burkina Faso and their AE-something alliance have been looking for small relevance since Benin embarrassed their boys the other day. Holding 11 of our troops is just their way of forming chest in a fight they can’t sustain. We aren’t their mate anywhere.....not militarily, not diplomatically, not economically. This detention nonsense won’t stand for long. They will return our men.....They know the implications!! If they try to make this a showdown, they already know how it ends. And ECOWAS will not sit down and watch small junta governments start dragging regional order with the biggest stabilising force in West Africa."

Three West African countries, namely, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic are no longer members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

They left the block and formed AES after they were suspended from ECOWAS due to military coups.

It was a safe precautionary landing, NAF says

Meanwhile, in an update shared by Sunday Dare, spokesperson to President Bola Tinube, NAF says the airplane only made a precautionary landing and there was no cause for alarm.

The statement, signed by Ehimen Ejodame, an Air Commodore and Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force stated that the airplane was on its way to Portugal when it encountered a technical issue and had to land.

He clarified that the NAF crew manning the aircraft received cordial treatment from the host.

The statement reads in part:

"Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate."

The plane was reportedly held after making an emergency landing in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: X

Source: UGC

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian aircraft is reportedly grounded in Burkina Faso

@HighChiefOkoro said:

"Dear Ibrahim Traore, We understand that 11 Nigerian military personnel and an aircraft are currently in your custody. Your hospitality has been noted, but it’s time to end the courtesy. Refuel that aircraft. Release our men. Nigeria expects their return within 48 hours."

@RooseveltxC1 said:

"You see that thing way una they find for that country Nigeria una go see am oooo Any warning and possible attack on Burkina Fasois an attack on Russiaget that."

Lady shares her experience during attempted coup in Benin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady said Nigeria's move to help restore constitutional order in Benin Republic was the right thing to do after reports of a coup emerged.

According to the lady, Benin Republic is a very strategic neighbour to Nigeria and could not be allowed to fall into the hands of the military.

She aligned herself with those who insist that a distablised Benin would negatively affect Nigeria due to their strategic border.

Source: Legit.ng