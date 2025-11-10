Ghana’s government has approved a 9% salary increase for public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for 2026

The national daily minimum wage will also rise from GH₵19.97 to GH₵21.77, effective January 1, to December 31, 2026

Officials say the move reflects efforts to ease living costs and support economic recovery

The Government of Ghana has approved a 9 percent salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) for the 2026 fiscal year.

The decision was announced following the signing of a tripartite agreement on Saturday, November 9, 2025, between the government, Organised Labour, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

Ghana government approves 9% salary increase for public sector workers under Single Spine Salary Structure. Photo credit: John Mahama/X

Source: Getty Images

Minimum wage increase effective January 1, 2026

In addition to the salary adjustment, the National Tripartite Committee confirmed a 9 percent rise in the national daily minimum wage. The rate will move from GH₵19.97 to GH₵21.77 and will apply from January 1, to December 31, 2026.

Officials said the increase was based on a careful review of Ghana’s cost of living and current economic conditions.

Government praises labour cooperation

According to GhanaWeb, Finance Minister Dr Ato Forson commended Organised Labour for their role in the negotiations, describing their approach as patriotic and constructive. He said the salary increment was in line with the government’s broader efforts to consolidate economic recovery.

“The country has gone through difficult times with high inflation and interest rates, but today both indicators have declined. The government is working to further reduce inflation from the current 8 percent to ease the burden on Ghanaians,” Dr Forson stated.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing all provisions agreed upon, adding that the Ministry of Finance and the FWSC would ensure full compliance.

Focus on labour harmony and resilience

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, praised the outcome of the talks, calling it a sign of the government’s dedication to labour harmony and economic resilience. He said the agreement reflected mutual respect and a shared goal of improving working conditions.

FWSC Chief Executive Dr George Smith-Graham also expressed gratitude to Organised Labour, noting that their cooperation had played a key role in stabilising the economy.

Workers call for protection of gains

TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah acknowledged the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the 9 percent increment. He urged the government to avoid introducing new taxes or tariff hikes that could undermine the benefits of the agreement.

He further called on the government to honour all commitments made during the negotiations to protect workers’ welfare.

