The Airline Operators of Nigeria criticised a new $11.50 charge introduced by the Nigeria Immigration Service and enforced by the aviation authority

AON spokesperson Prof. Obiora Okonkwo argued that airlines are overwhelmed by multiple taxes and fees, including an earlier $20 security charge

He warned that the added levy will raise ticket prices and urged the government to ease the financial pressure on domestic airlines

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has clarified that the contentious $11.50 fee, scheduled to begin on December 1, originated with the Nigeria Immigration Service, even though the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority announced and plans to enforce it.

The association criticised the new levy, calling it an extra strain on an aviation industry already facing serious challenges.

Although passengers will ultimately bear the cost, the operators say the cumulative effect still weighs heavily on airlines.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, AON spokesperson and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, voiced alarm over what he described as a growing list of charges imposed on carriers.

He insisted that the latest fee adds no real value to the sector and could further undermine its stability.

According to Punch, Okonkwo said the rising number of taxes is pushing many domestic airlines close to collapse, and he urged the government to provide support similar to what airlines in advanced economies receive.

A while ago, some Nigerian airlines announced the increase in flight fares to some parts of the country by as much as 131% in preparation for the Christmas and New Year season.

Okonkwo explained that the aviation industry is already under intense financial pressure from numerous charges issued by different government bodies.

He said airlines are required to fund virtually every service performed by aviation agencies, and the new $11.50 charge only highlights the lack of coherence in government policies.

Commenting on existing levies, he noted:

“Aviation has turned into an elephant where lots of people are feeding on, and the operators are the ones doing the job. First, it was $20 for security, and one wonders what security they provided. The $11.50 is coming from immigration, and we already have the $20 for security. If you recall the controversy that greeted the $20 charge, they just collect this money and put it in one account."

Okonkwo also questioned what specific security role the Nigerian Immigration Service plays at airports, recalling that the NCAA had previously imposed a $20 security fee on international operations, a decision heavily criticised within the sector.

He warned that additional fees like this will inevitably push up airfares and may reduce Nigeria’s appeal as a regional aviation hub.

He added:

“This $11.50 is from immigration. They said there is a need for passenger profiling, and it applies to international passengers, which means that before passengers land, they already capture their data. My question is, is that amount commensurate with what other people charge elsewhere? How does immigration play a security role?”

Okonkwo appealed to the government to reconsider the decision and work with airlines rather than overburden them, arguing that a healthy aviation sector ultimately benefits the entire nation.

