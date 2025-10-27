Breaking: Panic in Lagos as 2-Storey Building Collapses, Many People Trapped, Photos Emerge
Lagos state - Panic erupted in the Oyingbo area of Lagos in the early hours of Monday, October 27, as a two-storey building caved in.
This sad development has left an undisclosed number of people trapped under the debris.
The incident occurred at about 12:20 a.m. at 54 Cole Street, near Cemetery Bus Stop.
The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development in a situation report, stating that rescue operations were ongoing at the scene.
Lagos Fire service confirms ongoing rescue efforts
Adeseye said that emergency responders from the Sari-Iganmu Fire Station were dispatched immediately after a distress call was received, Punch reported.
“It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which had reportedly been marked as distressed before collapsing on the occupants,” she stated.
According to her, the affected structure had previously shown visible signs of weakness before it eventually gave way while residents were still inside.
“We met illicit substances with them”: NDLEA arrests Pretty Mike, 100 others in Lagos nightclub raid
Fifteen rescued, more feared trapped
So far, 15 persons, including seven men, four women, and four children, have been rescued with varying degrees of injury.
They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, and the General Hospital, Odan on Lagos Island for treatment.
“Our teams are working with other emergency agencies to ensure that all trapped victims are safely rescued. Operations will continue until the site is cleared,” Adeseye added.
At the time of filing this report, search and rescue efforts were still ongoing, with emergency workers carefully removing debris to reach those feared trapped.
Recurring cases of building collapse in Lagos
Building collapses have remained a recurring tragedy in Lagos, often attributed to poor enforcement of safety standards, substandard materials, and weak regulatory oversight.
In November 2021, a high-rise building under construction in the Ikoyi area collapsed, claiming at least 42 lives after investigations revealed the structure exceeded its approved floors.
Similarly, in September 2025, a four-storey building under construction in Yaba caved in, leaving several people dead and others trapped.
Authorities have repeatedly called for stricter monitoring and compliance with building regulations to prevent such incidents, but the spate of collapses continues to raise alarm among residents.
3-story building collapses in Anambra
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Panic erupted in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Thursday, September 25, after a three-storey building with four suspended floors, located behind the Anambra State House of Assembly at Ekwueme Square, suddenly collapsed.
Eyewitnesses said the structure, which was still under construction and at the roofing stage, caved in without warning at around 11.40am, trapping several people inside, including construction workers.
Rescue operations were slowed down by a lack of equipment, with no excavators or heavy-duty machines immediately available. The scene descended into chaos as locals struggled to assist without adequate tools.
Source: Legit.ng
