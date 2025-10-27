Panic erupted in the Oyingbo area of Lagos in the early hours of Monday, October 27, when a two - storey building collapsed

Lagos state - Panic erupted in the Oyingbo area of Lagos in the early hours of Monday, October 27, as a two-storey building caved in.

This sad development has left an undisclosed number of people trapped under the debris.

Several people are feared trapped as a two-storey building collapses in Lagos in the early hours of Monday, October 27.

Source: Twitter

The incident occurred at about 12:20 a.m. at 54 Cole Street, near Cemetery Bus Stop.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development in a situation report, stating that rescue operations were ongoing at the scene.

Lagos Fire service confirms ongoing rescue efforts

Adeseye said that emergency responders from the Sari-Iganmu Fire Station were dispatched immediately after a distress call was received, Punch reported.

“It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which had reportedly been marked as distressed before collapsing on the occupants,” she stated.

According to her, the affected structure had previously shown visible signs of weakness before it eventually gave way while residents were still inside.

Fifteen rescued, more feared trapped

So far, 15 persons, including seven men, four women, and four children, have been rescued with varying degrees of injury.

They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, and the General Hospital, Odan on Lagos Island for treatment.

“Our teams are working with other emergency agencies to ensure that all trapped victims are safely rescued. Operations will continue until the site is cleared,” Adeseye added.

At the time of filing this report, search and rescue efforts were still ongoing, with emergency workers carefully removing debris to reach those feared trapped.

Recurring cases of building collapse in Lagos

Building collapses have remained a recurring tragedy in Lagos, often attributed to poor enforcement of safety standards, substandard materials, and weak regulatory oversight.

Rescue efforts are underway in Lagos after a building collapses before daybreak, reportedly trapping many occupants.

Source: Getty Images

In November 2021, a high-rise building under construction in the Ikoyi area collapsed, claiming at least 42 lives after investigations revealed the structure exceeded its approved floors.

Similarly, in September 2025, a four-storey building under construction in Yaba caved in, leaving several people dead and others trapped.

Authorities have repeatedly called for stricter monitoring and compliance with building regulations to prevent such incidents, but the spate of collapses continues to raise alarm among residents.

