16 people have lost their lives after a military plane crashed into a college campus in Bangladesh

The crashed plane is said to belong to the Bangladeshi Air Force, and at least 16 people have been confirmed dead

According to available reports, the crash happened at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara

A tragic air incident has happened in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.

A fatal plane crash occurred on Monday, July 21, after a military airplane crashed into a school campus.

16 people have been confirmed dead so far in plane crashes in Bangladesh. Photo credit: Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Reuters.

The crashed airplane belonged to the Bangladeshi Air Force, and so far, 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to reporting by the BBC.

The aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara.

Reuters reports that 19 people have died so far as the death toll rose and the number of injured people is said to be 50, including children.

A military public relations department said in a statement as quoted by Reuters:

"Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (0706 GMT)."

A series of photos showed a crowd of people who gathered at the crash site as rescuers battled to clear the debris.

Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where some victims were taken, confirmed that a third-grade student was brought to the facility dead.

He said:

"A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital."

Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school, said she had picked up her children and left when he noticed the explosion of the airplane.

The teacher said:

"When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind...I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke."

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said the incident would be investigated.

His words:

"The loss suffered by the Air Force...students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable."

He added, per the BBC:

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."

A passenger airplane flies as onlookers watch a rescue operation after an air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo credit: REUTERS.

