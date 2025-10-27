Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been sentenced to one year in prison over a social media post supporting political prisoners

The Bamako court found Mara guilty of “undermining the credibility of the state and opposing legitimate authority”

His conviction comes amid growing repression under Mali’s military junta, which seized power in 2020 and 2021

Former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been sentenced to one year in prison by a Bamako court, following a controversial social media post in support of political prisoners.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by the National Cybercrime Centre court, also includes a one-year suspended sentence and a fine of 500,000 CFA francs ($887).

Bamako court convicts Moussa Mara for undermining state credibility and opposing legitimate authority. Photo credit: Moussa Mara/X

Source: Twitter

Moussa Mara sentenced for “undermining the state”

According to AFP, Mara, who served as prime minister from 2014 to 2015, was convicted of “undermining the credibility of the state and opposing legitimate authority”.

The charges stemmed from a July post in which he claimed to have met with political prisoners and pledged to pursue justice on their behalf.

He has been held in custody since 1 August. During the sentencing, Mara reportedly remained impassive as the verdict was read, according to an AFP journalist present in the courtroom.

Prosecutors had sought a harsher penalty, requesting a 24-month prison term. However, the court opted for a split sentence, combining incarceration with a suspended term.

Legal team and allies react to verdict

Mara’s lawyer, Mountaga Tall, expressed determination to challenge the ruling. “It’s not over,” Tall told AFP. “We will consult with our client and decide on the next steps.”

A close associate of Mara, speaking anonymously due to security concerns, said the outcome was expected. “We expected it… Tell me what his crime is?” the individual remarked.

Mali’s political climate under military rule

The sentencing comes amid heightened political repression in Mali, which has been under military rule since successive coups in 2020 and 2021.

The junta has intensified its crackdown on dissent, targeting journalists and dissolving political parties in recent years.

Mali’s military junta tightens grip as ex-PM Moussa Mara faces jail for social media support. Photo credit: Mali Junta/X

Source: UGC

Where is Mali located?

Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.

Its capital is Bamako, and the official language is French, though many local languages such as Bambara and Fula are widely spoken.

Mali was once home to powerful empires like the Mali and Songhai, renowned for trade and scholarship. Today, it faces challenges including political instability, poverty, and climate-related issues.

Since military coups in 2020 and 2021, the country has been under junta rule, with democratic processes suspended. Mali’s economy relies heavily on agriculture and gold mining, but development is hindered by insecurity and limited infrastructure.

Nigerian man arrested after hacking US university systems

Legit.ng earlier reported that Farouk Adekunle Adepoju, a Nigerian national residing in the United Kingdom, has been arrested in connection with a transatlantic cybercrime case involving wire fraud and computer fraud.

The arrest followed a formal extradition request from the United States, where authorities allege Adepoju orchestrated a sophisticated scheme targeting a university in Western Pennsylvania.

Source: Legit.ng