Televangelist and leader of Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, Timothy Omotoso, recently acquitted, has been deported from South Africa

Local media confirmed the development on Sunday, May 18, weeks after he was acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges, after spending eight years in jail

The 66-year-old televangelist was spotted at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, engaging with immigration officials before his departure to Nigeria on Sunday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Timothy Omotoso, a Nigerian televangelist, recently acquitted of acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges, was on Sunday, May 18, deported from South Africa.

Local media confirmed the development and noted that this happened just days after prosecutors said they would reopen his case.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso, acquitted of rape and trafficking charges, was reportedly deported from South Africa. Photo credit: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted of alleged racketeering, trafficking in persons, defilement, and sexual assault, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Omotoso and the two females have been on trial for around eight years.

Pastor Omotoso: Why was he deported?

As reported by Channels TV, the decision drew ire across South Africa after the judge said prosecutors mishandled the case.

The 66-year-old pastor was to leave from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo Airport for his native Nigeria, state broadcaster SABC and Newsroom Afrika television said.

Images broadcast showed Omotoso at the airport in a grey hoodie and sunglasses, chatting to an immigration official.

It was not immediately clear what time his flight would depart.

A transport ministry official told AFP that Omotoso did not have to seek clearance from them to leave the country.

State prosecutors said this week they would appeal against his acquittal for rape and would investigate the team that handled the case.

“The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) takes the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful appeal despite the complexities of the legal process,” it said.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso smiles after the verdict was passed at the Gqeberha High Court on April 02, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Photo credit: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Pastor Omotoso?

Omotoso heads the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, headquartered at the eastern South African coastal city of Durban.

The JDI has branches in Nigeria and in Israel, according to the South African government.

Timothy Omotoso rearrested in South Africa

Recall that Timothy Omotoso was rearrested in South Africa over immigration issues.

Legit.ng reported that the arrest was executed at 5 a.m. in East London by the Department of Home Affairs and South African Police.

Pastor Omotoso was expected to appear in court on May 12, 2025, where immigration-related charges will be clarified.

However, the South African government said Omotoso was subject to deportation.

A magistrates court ordered this week he be released, ruling that he could not be detained for more than 48 hours without being charged.

UK tribunal orders deportation of Nigerian pastor

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a popular Nigerian-born pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government.

Reports claimed with the development, Pastor Adegboyega was likely going to be deported from the UK.

Pastor Adegboyega's parish, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was also shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng