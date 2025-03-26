VDM's lawyer has reacted to a viral video of Peller condemning Nigerians participating in the viral ’30 days rant challenge’ on TikTok

Popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, is facing criticisms on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following a viral video of him condemning Nigerians participating in the viral ’30 days rant challenge.'

Peller who expressed his concerns, said the challenge could result in the banning of the video-sharing platform in Nigeria by the government.

The content creator who made it to the spotlight thanks to TikTok suggested that the online protesters leave the platform and go to Instagram instead.

“If you want to really rant, go to Instagram; go to the market; don’t rant here on TikTok. If they ban TikTok, that’s where we will have issue,” he said in the viral video.

VDM's lawyer reacts to Peller's video

Peller's comments triggered a reaction from Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, who lambasted the TikTok star for telling Nigerians how to express their frustration.

"Who’s this boy saying people should not rant on TikTok? Is TikTok your father’s house? Shouldn’t you be in school instead of on TikTok? Are you not too young to be doing TikTok? You have no right whatsoever to tell Nigerians how to express their frustration," Adeyanju wrote in a tweet.

The trending rant challenge on TikTok has seen several Nigerians, including Cynthia Morgan aka Madrina expressing their frustrations over economic hardship in the country.

The challenge was started by NYSC member Ushie Uguamaye, who called Tinubu a “terrible president” over the hardship in the country.

Reactions as VDM's lawyer drags Peller

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens defending Peller, read them below:

obong_of_kalaba said:

"We like to make mediocrity famous."

Jerolagu said

"He is a small boy, he is ignorant. Let’s focus on what’s more important."

Big_Moni_Spenda commented:

"Na boy wey I like but blyf me Peller deh mad very fullish self for that statement ..:That’s why I deh pray government regulate social media for 6 months and let see how serious we’re by the time hunger blind them …"

undiluted_ola said:

"He’s got right to tell you don’t rant on his page. If you don’t rant on his platform, he won’t ask you to stop ranting. Can we just stop all this stupidity."

@abusadiqu7777 wrote:

"I have been suspecting that boy of being rude or uncaring about others of most of his uttrance, time shall tell sha!!! I'm not jealous of him ooo but he should be mindful of how he expressing, replying and commenting on something."

aibo_675 said:

"He has more positive influence than you Mr charge and bail lawyer."

Zubbyyke reacted:

"Na small boy, e no get sense."

Peller claps back at critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peller responded to his critics.

The TikTok star shared a video of him and Jarvis grooving to Burna Boy's Lambo diss song.

Reacting, a netizen said, "Person wey life de favour go think say others no de try."

